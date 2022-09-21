Sony releases update 10.01 for PS4; See what’s new!

A new PS4 update was released by Sony in the early hours of Wednesday (21). Players will need to download a file of about 495 MB to access version 10.01 of the system.

After a patch where several significant changes took place in Remote Play and the web browser, the new package does not implement any new features and only mentions:

This system software update improves system performance.

In this way, the changes provided through the new PlayStation 4 update will only be noticeable while using the console. Keep an eye out here MeuPlayStation and we’ll let you know if Sony has implemented something interesting.

How to install PS4 update?

There are two ways to update the Playstation 4. The first is the most common method, downloading the file through the console itself and waiting for the system to complete the process. The other is via USB devices. Here’s how PlayStation recommends doing it:

Using a PC or Mac, create a folder called “PS4” on a USB drive formatted as FAT32. Inside that folder, create another folder called “UPDATE”;

Download the update file (link here) and save it in the “UPDATE” folder. Save the file as “PS4UPDATE.PUP”;

Connect the USB drive that contains the file to the PS4 console;

Start the PS4 console in Safe Mode, press and hold the power button and release it after the second beep;

Select Safe Mode option 3: Update system software;

Select Update from USB storage device > OK;

Keep an eye out for more updates!