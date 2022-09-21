South Korea asks Interpol for support in investigation into Terraform Labs crypto CEO

promoters of South Korea asked the interpol the issuance of a fugitive alert for the founder of Terraform Labs as they investigate the $40 billion crash at the cryptocurrency company that crippled retail investors around the world. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office asked Interpol on Monday to issue a warning against CEO Do Kwon.

On Tuesday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said it was responding to prosecutors’ request to restrict or revoke passports for Kwon and four other suspects who are South Korean citizens. The executive’s whereabouts are unknown. Seoul officials believed that Kwon was in Singaporebut local police announced last week that he was not there.

Do Kwon, co-founder and chief executive officer of Terraform Labs, works on his laptop in the company’s office in Seoul, South Korea, on April 14, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Woohae Cho

Kwon was accused of exaggerating the stability of its digital currencies before its collapse. On Sunday, he claimed on Twitter that he was not on the run and that he cooperated with authorities. The collapse of Terraform Lab’s digital currencies, TerraUSD and Luna, affected an estimated 280,000 South Korean investors, as well as creating more turmoil in the global cryptocurrency market. Source: Associated Press.