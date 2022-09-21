Southern Hemisphere Spring starts on the 22nd, see the weather forecast

On the night of September 22, more precisely at 10:04 pm, spring begins. The season, which marks the transition from winter to summer, will last until 6:48 pm on December 21.

For the third year in a row, spring will feature the La Niña phenomenon. According to Climatempo, in almost all of Brazil, the new season means the return of rain, increased humidity and heat.

Also according to Climatempo, the gradual increase in humidity and heat – facilitates the formation of cumulonimbus clouds, which often cause rain showers, gusts of wind, lightning and eventually hail.

“These rain showers are increasingly common in the afternoons and evenings of spring in the South, Southeast, Midwest and North of Brazil, also reoccurring in some places in southern Maranhão, southern Piauí and western of Bahia”, informed Climatempo.

Check the weather forecast for spring in each region of Brazil:

Southeast

The thermal contrast between the oceanic portion of the southern coast of Brazil and the coastal region of Uruguay and Argentina will cause cold fronts to advance through the Southeast. According to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), the forecast for the next three months in the Southeast region is for above-average rainfall. However, in the south of São Paulo, the forecast is for moderate and below average rainfall.

The cold air mass should also impact areas close to the coast, reaching the south and east of São Paulo, the entire state of Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, part of the South and Zona da Mata Mineira.

South

In the South region, according to Climatempo, the combination of the La Niña phenomenon, with the rapid passage of cold fronts and the tendency of less formation of mesoscale convective systems will reduce the conditions for rain.

Even so, Inmet warns of possible episodes of gusts of wind, lightning and possible hail.

North East

According to Climatempo, cold fronts should not have a great influence on the Northeast. Without favorable conditions for the formation of mesoscale convective systems, it is unlikely that major storms will form, but rain showers can form in southern Maranhão, southern Piauí and western Bahia.

Midwest

There is no forecast of thunderstorms with large volumes of rain in the Midwest region.

However, as spring progresses, the gradual increase in the availability of moisture and heat facilitates the formation of heavy rain showers with gusts of wind, lightning and hail during the afternoons and evenings. Eventually, cold air of polar origin may enter Mato Grosso do Sul.

North

The influence of cold fronts will not be great, but from November, some of them should reach the country, helping to form moisture corridors in the North region, causing long periods of precipitation in areas of Pará.

Also according to Climatempo, in December, there will be a slightly above average rainfall in eastern Amazonas, central-western Pará and the extreme south of Tocantins.