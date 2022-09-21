Soy operates with stability in Chicago in this 4th attempt at war, interest…

Soybean prices start another day with stability this Wednesday (21) on the Chicago Stock Exchange, however, on the positive side of the table. The quotations, around 7:50 am (Brasília time), rose between 1.50 and 3 points, taking November to US$ 14.81 and March to US$ 14.90 a bushel.

The market works with an eye on already known fundamentals and waits for new news to better redefine its direction on the CBOT. Yesterday, prices rose sharply driven by wheat, which ended the day up more than 7% on concerns – in addition to fundamentals – about the worsening situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Today, cereal prices continue to work in a positive field, but in a much more contained way. Price support, however, continues. After all, this Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin reported on the mobilization of more troops for the conflict with Ukraine and even accused the West of “nuclear blackmail”.

In addition, traders today remain very attentive to the Federal Reserve’s disclosures on US interest rates, which should be raised given the difficult path that the US economy has been taking, with very high inflation rates.

Attention should also be paid to the weather in the US for the progress of the harvest and in South America for the advance of planting for the 2022/23 crop, as well as the behavior of demand.

Here’s how the market closed on Tuesday: