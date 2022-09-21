Spain’s head of government says he expects strong response after attacks on Vini Jr. – Radio Itatiaia

The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, said he expects a strong response from clubs against racism after the insults directed at Brazilian Vinícius Júnior during the derby between Real Madrid and Atlético last Sunday, in a match held in the Spanish capital.

“I’m a big fan of Atlético de Madrid and I’m sorry,” said the political leader who is in New York attending a United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Shortly before the start of the derby between the two Madrid giants, Atlético fans chanted racist chants against the Brazilian striker.

In the match, the striker revealed by Flamengo was then booed at every touch of the ball. “I expect a strong message from clubs against this kind of behavior. That’s what I ask of my team,” added Sánchez.

Outraged by the attitude of the fans, the head of the Spanish government highlighted the need to mark this episode with a positive attitude. “I think it’s important that football clubs take this kind of behavior seriously and react.”

The controversy surrounding Vinicius’ celebrations gained strength last week after some statements were interpreted as racist provocations.

Pedro Bravo, president of the Spanish Association of Football Agents (AEAF), criticized the celebrations of Vinícius Júnior on the television program “El Chiringuito”. According to him, “you have to respect your colleagues and stop playing the monkey”.

The speech was interpreted as a racist message, repeating an insult that black players are often victims of in football stadiums.

Although Bravo apologized, noting that in Spain the expression is used to talk about people who “do stupid things”, his intervention prompted reactions of support for the player from different personalities, as well as Real Madrid. Vinicius himself also reacted with a message against racism.