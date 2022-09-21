specific R$50.00 bill is being sold for up to R$4,000, learn more

ever heard of numismatics? Well, know that this difficult name is an important study from the historical, artistic and economic point of view of the banknotes, coins and medals of a country. When reading the face of money, you can be seeing real history lessons. Despite this, the term is also used as a synonym for the collection of these items. But have you ever thought that one of these scholars might be after that R$50 bill thrown in your wallet? It’s true and we’ll show you why below.

Is a $50 bill worth $4,000?

To the surprise of many of us, several notes and coins forgotten by time are worth surreal prices stamped on their face. Much of this is explained, as mentioned earlier, by its historical value. Want a good example? It is being publicized, especially on social media, that a rare R$50 banknote may be being highly sought after by collectors who would be paying R$4,000 for it.

Absurd? Perhaps, but the truth is that this specific note was issued without the traditional phrase “God be praised”, so common on all Brazilian Real banknotes. Thus, this small flaw made a simple note from the jaguar become a rare piece and a very coveted object. And this increases as the Central Bank orders their withdrawal from circulation. But it is obviously necessary to check its state of conservation so as not to lose collection value.

Rare banknotes and coins can be worth good money

Evidently, this is not a novelty, this is just another note sought after by scholars and collectors. Namely, there are other specific batches of Brazilian banknotes and coins that can also have values ​​well above those printed. See some examples below:

Note of BRL 1 : It went out of circulation in 2006, today it can cost up to R$ 275.

: It went out of circulation in 2006, today it can cost up to R$ 275. Note of BRL 5 : Some units of a batch of R$5 bills have an asterisk in front of the serial number and can cost up to R$2,000.

: Some units of a batch of R$5 bills have an asterisk in front of the serial number and can cost up to R$2,000. Note of BRL 10 : In 2000, in celebration of the 500th anniversary of the discovery of Brazil, these plastic banknotes were created and today can cost up to R$150.

: In 2000, in celebration of the 500th anniversary of the discovery of Brazil, these plastic banknotes were created and today can cost up to R$150. Currency of BRL 0.50: A copy minted without the 0 after the 5, costs up to R$1,800 in the collectors market.

A copy minted without the 0 after the 5, costs up to R$1,800 in the collectors market. Currency of BRL 1: This incredible collection of coins from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro has values ​​between R$8 and R$300, depending on the model.

Finally, if you want to seek a small fortune, how about looking at your wallet?

