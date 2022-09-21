Spooky! We found out how much Justin Bieber won for Rock in Rio

Pull up a stool and settle in to read this news without falling behind! Since Justin Bieber’s performance at Rock in Rio, two weeks ago, the LeoDias column hasn’t calmed down until finding out exactly how much the singer pocketed to land in Brazil and sing 23 songs on the Cidade do Rock stage. Well then! After all these days of verification, the precise information about the amount transferred to the Canadian artist’s bank account has arrived, and it is enough to make anyone scared.

Justin Bieber received 5 million dollars, the equivalent of much more than R$ 26 million reais to participate in the festival. The 28-year-old singer was the last attraction of Palco Mundo on Sunday (4/9) and also one of the most anticipated attractions. Shirtless, he combined strength, talent and smooth vocals in an exciting show, but no surprises.

Bieber arrived in Brazil a few hours before performing, landed in Rodrigo de Freitas, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, accompanied of course by his wife, Hailey Bieber. The historic moment even marked his last performance before the cancellation of the Justice World Tour, an exclusive piece of information from the LeoDias column that stopped the entertainment world and made national and international headlines.

Two days after the presentation, Bieber confirmed the bitter information conveyed in this space. “After leaving the stage [do Rock in Rio], exhaustion took hold of me and I realized that I need to make my health a priority now. So I’m taking a break from touring for now.”

