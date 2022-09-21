SporTV commentator ‘tieta’ Fernando Diniz and shows support for the Brazilian team

Fernando Diniz is in high spirits. The Fluminense coach was the special guest of the program “Bem, Amigos!” in this Monday. The coach spoke a lot about his personal vision of football and the concepts of his style of play, nicknamed “Dinizismo” by fans. One of the supporters of the professor’s proposal is the commentator Ana Thaís Matos, from TV Globo.

On Instagram, she posted a message praising Diniz’s work, even talking about the Brazilian National Team.

– Impossible not to fan because a lot of what I believe in football this guy puts into practice. The game, the results, the defeats, victories, etc., are all a consequence of what you are in your life. Courage is the word that sums up this guy’s impact on Brazilian football. There’s a coach who wins a title and won’t leave 1/4 of the legacy and reference that this guy has left. I’m a dinizista without fear of making mistakes! “Each person is unique”, Professor Fernando told us today. I’m waiting for you in the Brazilian team after Adenor Leonardo Bacchi (Tite), professor Fernando. How lucky Fluminense was to have him on the bench,” wrote Ana Thais.

The name of the coach has been raised a lot by netizens as a possible replacement for coach Tite, who should leave the command of the Brazilian team after this year’s World Cup.