Stay on top of Wednesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The Federal Reserve is expected to raise US interest rates again – but by how much? Vladimir Putin swings his nuclear saber as he calls up 300,000 reservists to his war in Ukraine, sending gas prices in Europe soaring again. In the UK, Prime Minister Liz Truss prepares another energy relief package, and the US government will publish its weekly oil inventories as fears of global oil demand mount. In Brazil, Lula meets with representatives of the US government, with more signs indicating her victory in the first round of elections.

Here’s what you need to know in the financial markets on Wednesday, September 21st.

1. Fed Decision Day

The US is expected to increase US prices again, with the market torn between expecting a 75 basis point increase, as happened last time, or a full percentage point. Another positive surprise on U.S. August inflation tipped some analysts for the latter, though the consensus is still — close to — at 75.

Of greater importance, of course, will be the Fed’s so-called ‘dot-plot’, which maps out where policymakers expect rates to be over the next two years. That should send a signal about how high the central bank thinks rates will have to rise and how long they will have to stay high before victory over inflation can be declared. Short-term interest rate futures imply a peak next year between 4.25% and 4.5%, or about 2 percentage points higher than today.

The Fed’s decision is expected to take place, as usual, at 3 pm, with President Jerome Powell’s press conference half an hour later.

2. Victory in the first round?

This Wednesday, candidate Lula (PT) is due to meet with the chargé d’affaires of the US embassy in Brazil, Douglas Koneff, who is acting as interim ambassador to Brazil. Despite the American Embassy stating that it is also meeting with the main candidates for the presidency, the visit of current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is not expected until then, which may indicate the possibility of changing governments in the country.

Two weeks before the first round of the elections, the new IPEC poll points to a victory for former President Lula, with 52% of the valid votes, while Bolsonaro would have 34%. In an eventual second round, the PT candidate would also guarantee a victory over the current president, with an advantage of 19 points.

The Genial/Quest poll also showed that the gap between the two main candidates has grown again, with Lula receiving 44% of the votes and Bolsonaro with 34%. On Twitter, Felipe Nunes, director of Quest, said that the increase in Auxílio Brasil and the support of evangelical leaders did not have the expected results for the Bolsonaro campaign.

Nunes also says that the economy is one of the main obstacles to Bolsonaro’s advancement in polls, since despite the improvement in economic data in the last two months, 45% of the population considers that the situation has worsened and 75% say that prices of food did not fall. In addition, 59% of respondents believe that the economic measures adopted by Bolsonaro in recent times are a political move to be reelected.

At the end of this Wednesday, the market is also waiting for the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (), on the interest rate. The expectation is that aa remains at 13.75% per year.

3. US stocks open higher

US equity markets are expected to open moderately higher in a holding pattern ahead of the Fed meeting later.

At 8:23 am, 100 futures were down 0.01%, while S&P 500 and futures were up 0.18% and 0.21%, respectively. The three cash benchmarks had lost about 1% each on Tuesday in a bout of pre-Fed jitters.

Actions likely to be in focus later on include the construction company Lennar (NYSE:), which reports results on the same day that data for August is due. THE General Mills (NYSE:) must also report its balance sheet. Also in focus is the Gap (NYSE:) (BVMF:), which is expected to cut 500 corporate jobs, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

4. UK energy bailout and Putin threats

New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced a help package for businesses to help them with their energy bills next winter. The package will cap electricity and gas prices at about half the current spot market price for six months. Subsequently, a more selective relief regime will be applied.

The measure, with an estimated cost of 40 billion pounds ($45.5 billion), is the second major fiscal package announced by Truss to deal with the energy crisis. The dollar fell to a new 37-year low in response, stunned by previously published data showing a large increase in public borrowing due to higher interest costs.

Meanwhile, Europe’s energy crisis has claimed another victim in Germany, where the federal government has agreed to nationalize Uniper (ETR:), the country’s biggest gas supplier, whose finances have been ruined by cutting Russian supplies. Elsewhere, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has urged the EU to come up with a planned loosening of state aid rules to help companies get through the winter.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin surprised the West on Wednesday by declaring a partial deployment of the country’s 2 million-strong military reserve and confirming his intention to annex the parts of Ukraine currently under Russian occupation.

Putin said the deployment will be limited to those who have already served in the Armed Forces and who have relevant experience and training. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a subsequent televised speech that it would only affect 300,000 people.

The move marks a major shift for the Kremlin and can be seen as a response to recent battlefield defeats in Ukraine and signs that its hold on European energy markets may be waning as energy prices fall.

5. Oil soars on the Putin factor

Crude oil prices rose sharply as the market moved to a higher geopolitical risk premium after Putin’s speech.

At 8:27 am, US oil futures were up 2.16% at BRL 85.75, while U.S. oil futures were up 2.07% at BRL 92.50.

Nuclear hype aside, the big item of the day is for last week, where an increase of 2.16 million barrels in oil inventories is expected. The data from the , released on Tuesday, exceeded expectations with a build of just over 1 million barrels.