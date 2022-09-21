STF forms majority to block Bolsonaro’s decrees on weapons

Virtual plenary of the Court preliminary referendum granted by Minister Edson Fachin, which limited the possession of firearms to citizens who have ‘effective need’

O Federal Court of Justice (STF) formed a majority this Tuesday, 20, for the maintenance of the injunction that suspended the flexibility of buying and carrying weapons in Brazil. The plenary of the Supreme Court upheld the decision granted by the minister Edson Fachinon September 5, when it revoked parts of decrees made by the government Jair Bolsonaro on the CACs (hunters, shooters and collectors), which regulate the Disarmament Statute (Law 10.826/2003) and make the possession of firearms and the amount of ammunition that can be acquired more flexible. On the occasion, the minister justified the suspension due to the risk of increasing political violence with the beginning of the electoral campaign. “In other words, the risk of political violence makes the need to grant the injunction extremely and exceptionally urgent,” he said in responding to the requests. Fachin’s determination met requests made in an injunction, that is, provisionally, in three lawsuits filed by opposition parties such as PSB and PT.

With the decision, the “possession of firearms can only be authorized to people who concretely demonstrate, for professional or personal reasons, that they have an effective need”. Likewise, the acquisition of firearms for restricted use should only be authorized in the interests of public security or national defence, not because of personal interest. As for ammunition, Edson Fachin also defined that the limits should be limited to what guarantees only what is necessary for the safety of citizens. So far, the score in the STF adds up to six votes in favor of suspending the arms decrees. In addition to Edson Fachin, ministers Luis Roberto Barroso, Ricardo Lewandowski, Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber and Gilmar Mendes took a stand for maintaining the decision, while Kassio Nunes Marques took the opposite position. Ministers Luiz Fux Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia and André Mendonça are yet to speak, and the deadline ends at 11:59 pm this Tuesday.