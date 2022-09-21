STF forms majority to maintain restriction on Bolsonaro’s gun decree

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority this Tuesday (20) to maintain the decisions of Minister Edson Fachin that suspended parts of the decrees edited by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that facilitated the purchase of firearms and ammunition in the country.

On the 5th, Fachin, who is the rapporteur of three actions that question the decrees, decided to restrict the purchase of weapons and ammunition during the electoral period due to the risk of political violence. The trial of the minister’s monocratic decisions began last Friday (16) in the virtual plenary of the Court.

The session is scheduled to end later this Tuesday at 11:59 pm. In the virtual plenary there are no face-to-face debates, the ministers only present written votes inserted in the platform, in the procedural system. The issue must be definitively reviewed by the Supreme Court after the elections.

The sixth vote, which formed a majority of six among the 11 justices, was given by the President of the Court, Rosa Weber. Also following Fachin’s vote were ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes, and Ricardo Lewandowski.

By the time of publication of this report, he had only voted against the suspension of the Kassio Nunes Marques decrees. The votes of ministers André Mendonça, Cármen Lúcia, Luiz Fux and Dias Toffoli are still missing. “Because there is no demonstration of urgency, a fundamental presupposition for injunctive relief, I deny a referendum to the injunction”, said Nunes Marques in his vote.

Fachin’s decision

Fachin’s decision, now endorsed by the majority of ministers, interrupts the policy adopted by Bolsonaro of dispensing evidence of necessity to obtain possession. The 2019 decree established that the veracity of the interested party’s declaration was presumed.

Another impact is on the CACs (hunters, shooters and collectors), who benefited from even more freedom to buy weapons and ammunition in larger quantities. The sports shooter, for example, could buy up to 60 weapons and 180,000 ammunition a year. Control is carried out by the Federal Police and the Army.

In the decisions, Fachin determined that the possession of firearms will be authorized only for those who demonstrate that they have an effective need for personal or professional reasons. Regarding the amount of ammunition, he defined that it will be possible to acquire, in a proportional way, what is necessary to guarantee the safety of the citizen.

The magistrate also stated that the “acquisition of firearms for restricted use can only be authorized in the interests of public security or national defense, not because of the applicant’s personal interest”.

Fachin spoke out in the context of Direct Actions of Unconstitutionality 6119, 6139 and 6466, filed by the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) and the Workers’ Party (PT). The parties questioned the federal government’s 2019 decrees that made the purchase and possession of weapons and ammunition more flexible.

The PT and PSB pointed to an increase in the risk of political violence with the beginning of the electoral campaign. The injunctions were granted despite a request for a view that had stalled the judgment on the merits of the action.

The analysis began in 2021, and was interrupted several times by several ministers – Rosa Weber, Alexandre de Moraes and then Kassio Nunes Marques, in September last year. To justify granting the injunctions, Fachin spoke of “extreme and exceptional urgency”.

“The beginning of the electoral campaign exacerbates the risk of political violence to which the Applicant alludes in his request for incidental protection. Although it is advisable to wait for the contributions, always careful, resulting from the requests for view, after more than a year and in the light of recent and regrettable episodes of political violence, the precautionary measure must be granted in order to protect the very object of deliberation of this Court. In other words, the risk of political violence makes the need to grant the precautionary measure extremely and exceptionally urgent”, wrote the rapporteur .