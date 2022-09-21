Studio Wanted Cuts, But James Cameron “Stuck His Foot”

THE Fox I wish that James Cameron make some changes to avatar before releasing it in theaters in 2009, but the director “Draw a line in the sand” and used the success of his previous film, Titanicas a bargaining chip with the studio.

“The studio felt that the film should be shorter, and that we had too many flight scenes in the ikran – or banshees, as humans call them.“, Cameron told The New York Times. [via Deadline]. “I put my foot down and said, ‘You know what? I made Titanic. This building we’re having this meeting in was paid for by Titanic, so I’m going to do whatever I want.’

That doesn’t mean Cameron lost sight of the commercial potential of his film while he was making it: “I felt a responsibility to make another big box office hit, but I can’t say how that translated into the artistic choices I made. I don’t stop and say, ‘Hmmm, let’s put this plant here to make more money.’ It doesn’t work like that. . When it’s good enough, you realize.”

The sequence Avatar: The Way of Water will bring Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoë Saldana), a decade after the events of the original film. The two now have children and must face a new threat to protect their family.

Returning to the roster are Sigourney Weaver (as Jake and Neytiri’s teenage daughter, played via motion capture) and Stephen Langwith the additions of Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

The sequences of avatar depend on the good performance of Avatar: The Way of Water at the box office. If so, the third feature will reach the public in December 2024, while Avatar 4 arrives in 2026, and Avatar 5in 2028.

Avatar: The Way of Water has a premiere scheduled for December 16th.

