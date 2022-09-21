Super Wednesday is here – Money Times

O Ibovespa arrives at the Super Wednesday of the decision of the central banks in the United States and Brazil with a more positive performance than that observed by the international markets. The Brazilian Stock Exchange took off again yesterday from Wall Street and managed to hit a second high in a row.

New York stock indices are on the defensive this morning, with investors prepared for what could be a Bloody “Super Wednesday”. The majority expectation remains that the Federal Reserve will announce, at 3:00 pm, a new hike of 0.75 percentage point (pp) in the interest rate of United States – the third in a row.

Even though the chance of a larger increase, of one pp, today is less than 20%, the question is how aggressive (“hawkish”) the Fed will continue to be at subsequent meetings. After all, the size of the recent increases shows the effort in the fight against inflation high. Perhaps, then, it is not yet time to let down our guard and reduce the pace of tightening.

With that, the attention of the day will be focused on the press conference of the chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, from 3:30 pm. The expectation is that he will keep his speech tough and pass on the message of continuity of the bullish cycle. Hawkish signals should also be on the new dot chart (dot plot), with a worsening in the forecast of economic variables.

Still abroad, it is worth mentioning the robust behavior of the Petroleum. The advance of more than 2% in barrel prices reflects the government’s decision Putin to mobilize over 300,000 soldiers in order to increase the military force in the Ukraine. The escalation of geopolitical tension between Russia and Western issues nuclear weapons alerts.

Today also has Copom

In Brazil, a few hours after the events of the day involving the Fed, the Monetary Policy Committee steps in to announce its interest decision. Copom can either keep the Selic stable at 13.75% while promoting a residual adjustment in the basic rate of more than 0.25 pp. In any case, the local BC must indicate that the tightening cycle has ended.

Likewise, the communiqué that will accompany the Copom announcement is more important than the decision itself. After all, as is well known, Brazil was one of the first countries in the world to start adjusting interest rates, while the Fed remained firm in its forecast that the rise in inflation was “temporary”.

In fact, this vanguardism of the Copom is one of the factors that explains why the Ibovespa and, mainly, the Brazilian real manage to detach themselves from the turmoil coming from abroad, attracting foreign resources to the local assets. After all, as the Fed hardened its tone in relation to price increases, countries that did not follow the interest rate increase cycle began to suffer a large exchange rate devaluation – just look at the examples of currencies in Asia, such as the yen it’s the yuanand in Europe, as the euro and the lb.

That’s why the focus of domestic markets is moving to the elections and the challenges that the winner at the polls in October will face. It was also about time. The countdown to the first round enters the final stretch and shows the leader in the polls advancing beyond the margin of error, while the rival remains parked.

The following is the performance of the financial markets around 7:35 am:

USA: Dow Jones futures rose 0.21%; the S&P 500 advanced 0.19%; while the Nasdaq was up 0.02%;

Europe: the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.45%; the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fluctuated with +0.05%; Paris rose 0.22% and London rose 0.76%

Exchange: the DXY was up 0.33% at 110.58 points; the euro dropped 0.46% at US$0.9924; the pound was down 0.37% at $1.1339; the dollar rose 0.14% against the yen to 143.92 yen.

Treasuries: the ten-year T-note yield was at 3.541%, up from 3.564% in the previous session; 2-year T-bill yield was at 3.959%, ​​up from 3.971% in the previous session

Commodities: gold futures rose 0.75% to $1,683.70 an ounce on the Comex; WTI crude futures rose 2.44% to $85.99 a barrel; Brent crude advanced 2.43%, at US$92.82 a barrel; January iron ore closed down 2.04% in Dalian (China), at 695.50 yuan.

