Supermarket owners are in favor of Bolsonaro

At the event, the president was the favorite in a poll carried out by the president of the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets

At an event by supermarket owners, a poll showed that businessmen in the sector have a preference for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to command the Planalto Palace. During his participation, the president of Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets), João Galassi, asked the people present to raise their hands indicating what the vote would be in the 2022 elections.

A video shows that candidates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Ciro Gomes (PDT) did not have as much support from supermarket owners. Most raised their hands to show support for Bolsonaro.

Watch (47s):

The event is being held in Campinas (SP), at the Royal Palm Plaza. Bolsonaro participated in the event virtually. He is in New York, United States, where he addressed the UN General Assembly (United Nations). He talked about the record collection of the federal government and talked about increasing the exemption of the payroll.

According to Abras, Lula was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict, but was virtually questioned at 11:00 am on Tuesday (September 20, 2022). Until 17:35, Tebet had not participated in the event.

According to the Abras communiqué, the meeting was held to learn about the proposals and increase the sector’s relationship with the next president. The Abras Convention has been held for 56 years. Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) began his participation at 5:37 pm this Tuesday (20.Sep.2022), also by videoconference.

Watch the event: