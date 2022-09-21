The amazing rocks collected on Mars by NASA mission

Jonathan Amos

The US space agency’s Perseverance rover is close to completing its first major objective on Mars.

The NASA rover collected a diverse set of rock samples that will soon be deposited on the surface, awaiting transport to Earth in later missions.

It’s been 17 months since the vehicle arrived in an area called Jezero Crater, hanging from a crane connected to a rocket.

Everything “Percy” — as the rover was affectionately nicknamed — has observed on the surface of Mars since then confirms to scientists that the rover is in the perfect place to hunt for signs of life.

The rover is not looking for any organisms that are currently alive, as the harsh environment on Mars makes a presence highly unlikely. Instead, the robot is looking for traces of a biology that may have existed billions of years ago, when Jezero was formed by a lake.

Scientists hope to find records of this ancient history in the “incredible” rock samples that will be stored in “a warehouse” in the coming months.

“If the conditions [antigas de Jezero] had existed anywhere on Earth at any point in time in the last 3.5 billion years, it is safe to say, or at least assume, that biology would have left its mark on these rocks for us to observe,” said David Shuster, a scientist who works on the Perseverance mission at the University of California at Berkeley.

Credit, NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS photo caption, Perseverance’s mission is to drill rocks and store samples for later return to Earth’s laboratories.

NASA and the European Space Agency are working on a plan to recover the rock deposit. It’s an audacious plan that will involve another landing system, a few helicopters, a Martian rocket and an interplanetary freighter.

The goal is to bring the samples to Earth in 2033.

Among them are some examples of igneous or volcanic rocks that Perseverance drilled to the bottom of the crater. The rocks will mainly tell the story of Jezero before it was filled with lake water.

Critically, the samples are of a rock type that can be precisely identified in time. Currently, time periods on Mars can only be inferred indirectly.

The remaining samples include sedimentary-type rocks that Perseverance has been collecting in recent months from delta deposits in the western sector of the 45 km wide crater.

A delta is a structure built from mud and sand dumped by a river as it flows into a wider body of water.

It’s the kind of geological structure that can hold traces of past microbial life.

Credit, NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS photo caption, Sedimentary core samples drilled by Perseverance. Wildcat Ridge is on the left

One of the sedimentary samples, from a rock dubbed “Wildcat Ridge”, was generated when mud formed in Lake Jezero as it evaporated. It’s full of salts. But the rover’s instrumentation shows that the rock also contains abundant organic, or carbon-rich, compounds.

This is a tempting observation, but one that comes with important caveats.

“All life as we know it is composed of organics. But more importantly, organic matter can also be composed of chemical processes unrelated to life; for example, through water-rock interactions. And organic matter can also be found in cosmic dust,” said Sunanda Sharma, mission scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

Credit, NASA/JPL-Caltech/ photo caption, Rock samples are stored in titanium tubes

For four months, Perseverance has been working on the 40-meter-high escarpment that forms the edge of the delta.

The robot will soon leave this slope to a flat area near the bottom of the crater, where rock samples, in their protective titanium tubes, can be deposited on the ground.

“We’re looking at the possibility of putting 10 to 11 sample tubes here on the surface,” said Rick Welch, project systems engineer at JPL.

“It would take about two months to place these samples and carefully document where they are so that a future mission can find them.”

NASA engineers are studying how the tubes, which are currently stored in Perseverance’s belly, will be ejected. They have a full-size copy of the rover at JPL to simulate maneuvers before sending commands to Mars and performing the actual actions.

A decision on whether to go ahead with the plan or not is expected to be made by NASA after an October 19 meeting.

It may be that this first deposit released by Perseverance will be used as a backup backup and will only be collected if the rover suffers a catastrophic failure in the rest of its mission.

Scientists want to collect more samples. In that case, the recovery plan should focus on where the robot will go in the future.

A final decision will be motivated by the events on Mars.

Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division, praised the “incredible Perseverance team” for the mission’s achievements so far.

“Not only did we go to the right place, we sent the right spacecraft with the right science instruments to explore this amazing ancient environment on Mars,” she told reporters.