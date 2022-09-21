The ‘damage’ is not being seen; it’s time to reduce risk By Investing.com



© Reuters.



by Laura Sanches

Investing.com – “A new moment of macroeconomic volatility is underway. Business activity is plummeting and inflation remains high. Central banks are responding with aggressive rate hikes without fully recognizing the damage and recession risks remain unresolved. We reaffirm our lower risk stance and prefer credit to equities.”

This is how BlackRock (NYSE:) (BVMF:) managers are blunt in their weekly report. As they warn, “business activity is already stagnant in the US and Europe, as business surveys show. However, the US (Fed) and European Central Bank (ECB) are expected to aggressively raise rates for the sole purpose of fighting inflation.

Recession

According to these analysts, “a tightening of monetary policy will trigger recessions”, thus reaffirming their global approach of taking reduced risks. “We favor credit given our view that a major default cycle is unlikely and we are underweight equities due to the recessionary impact we see ahead.”

BlackRock predicts a mild recession in the US and deeper in Europe, given the energy crisis. “But we don’t think risk assets have accepted the combination of deteriorating activity and central banks.”

“Our relative preference for high-quality credit versus equities remains valid for one important aspect: valuation. Widening spreads and government bond yields add to expected returns. And the strength of balance sheets means that investment-grade credit can weather a downturn better than equities.

“We don’t buy the dips in stocks all year. The combination of an impending recession and higher rates is not yet fully reflected in stock valuations, in our view. If the two factors are taken into account, we would return to being neutral in the actions”, they emphasize.

Beware of Bonuses

BlackRock is also underweight the US Treasury. “Overall, we see long-term yields rising as investors demand a higher term premium – that is, the extra return investors demand to offset the risk of holding long-term bonds amid persistent inflation and a high debt load,” they say.

“As for European public debt, we believe that the ECB’s market assessment is unrealistic, given the deterioration in growth prospects as a result of the energy crisis”, they add.

In conclusion, “the new regime of macroeconomic volatility is taking root with weaker growth, persistent inflation and volatile markets. Our global portfolio approach leads us to maintain our tactical views, especially with the macroeconomic deterioration.”