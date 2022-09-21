“The decision was communicated today”

Santos is a factory for training young talents in Brazilian and even world football. Peixe has been increasingly attracting the spotlight of European clubs for the high quality of its youth teams. Chelsea, from England, reached out to Alvinegro Praiano to sign an exclusive partnership in the negotiation of these promises, but the agreement did not go ahead. If on the field the performance of professionals raised on the coast is an example, sometimes off-field becomes a difficulty.

The football player needs to dedicate himself to the profession very early, in some cases even before the age of ten. Before reaching the professional teams, these promises go through several stages of the base, having to give up leisure time to focus on work. The walk goes through tougher moments, which require a strong psychological force to overcome them. Goalkeeper Diógenes, 21, is having to live with one of these adversities this Tuesday (20).

That’s because Peixe’s reserve goalkeeper was removed from the main team as a punishment for indiscipline and fouls. Diógenes did not attend the activities aimed at athletes who were not selected to face Palmeiras, by the Brasileirão. According to the Uol Esporte portal, this was not the first time that the goalkeeper failed to comply with the Club’s orders, which led to the punishment.

With the possibility of negotiating some professionals in the position in the future, Santos may need Diógenes to defend Vila Belmiro’s goal soon. While João Paulo usually receives surveys frequently, even the immediate reserve, John, has already been contacted by Botafogo and São Paulo.