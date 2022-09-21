The House of the Dragon impresses with average audience in the US

According to an exclusive report by the Varietythe first season of House of the Dragon maintains an impressive ratings average in the United States.

The site says approximately 29 million viewers have tuned in to each episode since its premiere, combining HBO (traditional grid) and HBO Max (streaming), thus justifying the early renewal.

It is worth remembering that the second phase of the series will begin in the 6th episode, entitled “The Princess and the Queen”which airs next Sunday, September 25th.

As a highlight, there is a time jump of ten years in the narrative, where Milly Alcock and Emily Carey will be replaced by Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) and Olivia Cooke (Player No. 1) in the roles of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, respectively.

The script and production of the house of the dragon were under the responsibility of George RR Martin and Ryan Condal.

Paddy Considine (Blitz) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke (Player #1) and Alicent Hightower are in the main cast.

based on the book Fire & Bloodthe series serves as a spinoff of Game of Thrones which tells the story of the civil war generated by the dispute for the Iron Throne, better known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Set over 200 years before the events of the original series, we follow the civil war that unfolds as half-brothers Aegon II and Rhaenyra vie for the throne after the death of their father, Viserys I.

Rhaenyra is the eldest daughter, however, Aegon is the son of a second marriage, which leads to growing tension between two Targaryen clans over who has the true right to the throne.

As described in the main series, at the time when the Targaryen family ruled the seven kingdoms, the house was known for its imposing dragons, which like the family, ended up practically extinct after the internal conflict.