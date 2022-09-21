The list of games coming out of Xbox Game Pass has had an unexpected change

Although it seems unlikely, it turns out that the list of games coming out of Xbox Game Pass had a last minute change. A game that was supposed to leave Xbox Game Pass this month will stay as part of the library. Xbox Game Pass members get a handful of games each month, though Xbox adds titles over that period rather than on a set date. Microsoft adds its own games on day one, while third-party and indie titles are available regularly.

Games often come out of the Xbox Game Pass library, but users have time to finish their games if they want to. Members can also purchase these games at a discount if they prefer to own them. Now, the developer of a game that should be part of the list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month confirms that it will end up staying.

The game in question is Aragami 2, and was part of the list of games that left Xbox Game Pass in September. However, the game’s Twitter account has just confirmed that Aragami 2 will still be part of the service’s library. Lince Works also mentioned that goThere’s a lot of Xbox Game Pass. Fans should note that it’s still possible for Aragami 2 to leave Xbox Game Pass at a later date, but it looks like new members will have plenty of time to play it.

Aragami 2 is a third-person stealth game in which players can control shadows through a power known as Shadow Essence. Players take on the role of an assassin tasked with fighting an invading army, and fans can play with up to two other players in co-op.