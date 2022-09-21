The new Windows 11 update is out; see how the installation is

Windows 11 users can prepare for major system changes. Microsoft released this Tuesday (20) the Windows 11 2022 (or 22H2) update.

New features include changes to the task manager, the expected arrival of the Clipchamp video editor, simplified snap layouts and more security features.

In a statement, Microsoft said the update not only improves Windows 11 workflows, but security as well. Big tech says the operating system is “easier and more secure”.

The objective is to stop threats to individuals and companies. “There are 921 password attacks every second,” the company said. According to Microsoft, Windows 11 is the most secure version of the operating system ever made.

What are Windows 11 updates

Smart App Control

It is a “barrier” of Windows. Uses artificial intelligence to prevent untrusted applications and script files from running. The feature provides for the security of an application in real time before it runs on the device, Microsoft said.

snap layouts

The new version of Windows 11 brings a new design that makes it easier to use on computers with screens touch screen. It is now also possible to organize multiple Microsoft Edge tabs.

Focus and Do Not Disturb Assistant

The update lets you mute notifications and disable taskbar popups. Another feature is the concentration timer and an agenda with rest reminders on the Clock.

Windows Studio Effects

The app uses artificial intelligence to improve the computer’s camera image and the microphones’ audio to improve communication in video calls.

The feature also adds features like background blur on webcam images, a discreet option for backgrounds, and Eye Contact, which gets automatic framing after movements.

Clipchamp editor

Microsoft bought the video editor in september last year and now built it into the operating system.

The app replaces Movie Maker and promises more intuitive features for simple tasks like cutting and splicing clips. It is also possible to add filters, place specific audios and export videos up to 1080p.

File Explorer revamped

As with Linux and macOS, Windows 11 now also lets you pin important files to the file explorer home page.

renovated photos

The Photos app promises a new gallery view and easier navigation in searching and managing images. It is also possible to back up to OneDrive.

How to install

The distribution of Windows 11 2022 has already started, but some users should get the notification before others. For those who don’t want to wait, just activate manually through the step by step:

Enter in “settings” Click in “Windows Update” On the update management screen, go to “Check updates” Wait for version “Windows 11 2022” appear Click in “Download and install”

Upon completion, Windows will ask you to restart and, presto, your device is up to date.