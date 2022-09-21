The team’s training has a pass from Vini Jr, a light cut from Paquetá and a goal from Raphinha; watch the video | Brazilian Team

The coach of the Brazilian national team, Tite, confirmed this Wednesday the team that will take to the field against Ghana on Friday, at 15:30, Brasília time. Alisson, Éder Militão, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Telles; Casemiro, Raphinha, Lucas Paquetá, Neymar, Vini Jr and Richarlison. It is the training that the coach experienced in the last two days of training in Le Havre, France.

In the activity held at the Oceane stadium, a beautiful move drew attention. Raphinha received a pass from the attack’s left and hit left-handed in the angle. A great goal. At the beginning of the play, Vini Jr pulled on the left, played for the middle. Lucas Paquetá made the light barrier until the ball reached Raphinha.

See Raphinha’s beautiful kick

Raphinha scores a goal during the national team training in preparation for the friendly against Ghana

One of the novelties in the formation is in the defensive sector. Tite will watch Éder Militão again on the right-back, as he had already done in the second half of the friendly against Japan, in June.

Danilo, the only national right-back called up, will start the match on the bench.

On the left-back, Alex Telles took the lead in the dispute with Renan Lodi – it is worth remembering that Alex Sandro was cut due to injury.

