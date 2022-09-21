The VERY Peculiar Curiosities of King Charles III

With the death of Queen Elizabeth, her eldest son Charles assumed the throne. So, ever since he took over the British crown, he has become the center of attention. Now people want to know everything about the new king, from what he eats and does in his spare time to the music he likes. So today we are going to show you some Quirky facts about King Charles III.

Surrounded by helpers, the king has some obsessions in his routine and doesn’t usually do the simplest tasks. In the documentary “Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm”, Paul Burrell, former butler to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth, made revelations about King Charles.

Some quirks of King Charles III

Your pajamas and shoelaces are ironed every morning;

Your toilet seat should always be in a certain position;

Charles doesn’t put his toothpaste on, and every morning his helpers need to leave exactly an inch of toothpaste on the brush (this task needs to be done minutes before he brushes his teeth);

Wherever the current king goes in the world, his breakfast kit goes with him;

The bathtub faucet must be in a certain position and the water temperature must be lukewarm, filled “only half full”;

The king doesn’t eat lunch, he just has a big breakfast.

All of this information, along with additional details, was leaked in the aforementioned Amazon documentary. This movie was released while Charles was the ruler of Gale, in 2015.

Soon a book will be released with other manias of the king

Journalist Tina Brown will soon publish a book that reveals other facts about the king, including travel accounts in which he frequently requests that his bed, some of his personal belongings, photos and records be sent to the places where he will be staying.

On Charles’ trips abroad, his quirks became well known and are usually treated as “strange” requests. A well-known case was on his trip to Canada, where they had to take his orthopedic bed, an odorless disinfectant and even a certain type of toilet paper.