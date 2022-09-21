“The war on drugs is a request from the North”, says Petro at the UN

Colombian President said in his 1st speech at the organization’s General Assembly that the war is, in fact, “against the forest”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro asked Latin American countries to “join forces to end the war on drugs” in the region. He spoke in his 1st speech at the General Assembly of UN (United Nations) this Wednesday (20.Sep.2022).

According to Petro, the initiative to end drugs in South America failed and said that “reducing drug consumption does not need wars, but a better society, more supportive and affectionate, where the intensity of life saves us from addictions”.

The Colombian president also linked the “war on drugs” with part of the Amazon rainforest present in the country: “It is hypocritical to declare war on drugs, when in fact it is against the forest and against people”.

Petro also asked about the health damage caused by cocaine, carbon and oil. “The powers that be have decided that cocaine is the poison and must be pursued, even though it causes a low number of overdoses, many as a result of mixing with other substances”, said. “However, carbon and oil must be protected, even if their uses drive humanity to extinction”said the Colombian leader.

During his speech, the president recalled the ancestry of the coca plant, “sacred for the Incas”, and stated that “those who cultivate it today are imprisoned”. Then Petro stated that the “war on drugs” it is a “North Request”: “Destroy the deadly plant [coca] it’s a request from north, but she is one in millions who die when there are forest fires.”.

In the end, Gustavo Petro stated that “the ones responsible for drug addiction are not the forests, but the lack of rationality of world power” is that “The United States will see 2.8 million young people die from an overdose due to fentanyl [opioide], that is not produced in Latin America” in case this war persist.

This report was produced by journalism intern Aline Marcolino under the supervision of assistant editor Lorenzo Santiago.