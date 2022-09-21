The worst trip in the world passed through ‘mystery island’ in Brazil – 09/21/2022

The year 2022 is when we celebrate the centenary of the publication of one of the most complete (and terrifying) accounts of the Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration, a period of intense expeditions to the continent, between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th.

The reader only needs to start reading the first pages to conclude that the title of the book “The Worst Trip in the World” was no exaggeration.

The work was written by Apsley Cherry-Garrard, one of the 65 crew members of the Terra Nova Expedition (1910-13), led by the English explorer Robert Falcon Scott, who was trying to be the first to reach the South Pole.

The freezing perrengue would be marked by blizzards that lasted for days, hysterical winds that carried tents away, regulated food (whatever there was) and trekking through treacherous territories torn by deep crevasses.

Not to mention the southern oceans with ten meter high waves. For Garrard, this was the earthly version of hell, where the ship could tilt fifty degrees each way.

Crew of the Terra Nova expedition in Antarctica in 1912 Image: Royal Geographical Society/Royal Geographical Society via G

However, the worst news, as hard as spending a winter in Antarctica, would come in the form of a telegram, when the experienced Roald Amundsen sent Scott from Australia a warning that the Norwegian was also heading south.

Leader Scott was unfazed by the competition and suggested to the crew to proceed “without fear or panic”, “as if nothing had happened”.

But happened. And it was not little.

The voyage became known as Scott’s last expedition.”

The Terra Nova, a vessel powered by sail or steam: speed was not her forte Image: Public Domain

A trip through Brazil

Aboard the Terra Nova, a slow wooden whaling ship that traveled by sail or steam, part of the crew left London on June 1, 1910 and headed for the Atlantic Ocean, passing through the islands of the Madeira and Cape Verde archipelagos. , close to the coast of Africa.

One of the entourage’s scientific stops was on an “uninhabited, unknown and mysterious” island in Brazil.

Trindade is the most remote inhabited Brazilian destination in the country, a rocky fortress landing complex that emerges from the sea, 1,140 kilometers from Vitória, in Espírito Santo.

The island of Trindade, narrated by the crew as ‘mysterious’ Image: Global_Pics/Getty Images/iStockphoto

It was on this island of volcanic origin that the crew, who also had scientific objectives in the areas of geology and biology, among others, collected some species of birds, spiders and insects for the collection of the British Museum.

Former English domain and Brazil’s strategic base in the two world wars, Trindade was dominated in Scott’s time by the feared land crabs, “a nightmare” that watched with interest and bit the boots of the disembarked.

But Antarctica was still a long way off and there was no time to waste.

Leader Robert Falcon Scott at one of the bases of his expedition Image: Public Domain

From there, the crew went to South Africa, where Scott met with the group, after solving the expedition’s bureaucracy, and then to Australia and New Zealand, where tons of provisions such as food, motor sleds, dogs and the 19 ponies that would carry the loads.

In fact, the latter are considered one of the expedition’s mistakes, as it didn’t seem like a good idea to take this type of animal on a journey like this.

Crewman Lawrence ‘Titus’ Oates with the ponies used on the Terra Nova Expedition Image: Public Domain

perrengues

If, to this day, tourist trips to Antarctica are full of privations, what can we say about that beginning of the century.

Divided into other mini expeditions with different purposes, the polar crossing was many trips in one, like the Spring Expedition “a merry picnic” under freezing temperatures, literally.

But the worst of them, the one that inspired the title of Garrard’s book, was the Winter Expedition, “the worst in the world”, when a small group set out carrying 114 kilos each to research life in a colony of emperor penguins, such as reports in the following snippet:

And so we set off (?) to carry out the strangest expedition to search for birds’ nests that we have ever heard or will hear about.

For him, dying was easy. The hard part was moving on.

When the Winter Expedition returned to Cape Evans, their clothes were so frozen they had to be cut. As Cherry-Garrard also recalled in her journals, some even stood still, they were so stiff.

The Terra Nova ship, photographed through a glacier crevasse, in Antarctica Image: Public Domain

At midday, the thermometer hit -60.5°C, and when the temperature rose to -48°C, Garrard thought “things were getting better.”

They weren’t.

On a continent where day and night blend together and noon looks like midnight, during winter, explorers could not see a foot in front of them as they moved.

Seals and penguins, when they showed up, served as food; the fresh water available was rain; and bathing in the sea, “salt water soap”, as one of the travelers put it.

Between one camp and another, huts were set up to shelter the explorers, whose insulation was done with seaweed and even garbage left over from previous Antarctic expeditions.

Herbert Ponting, photographer for the Terra Nova Expedition Image: Public Domain

In the rare dinners with more abundance, the menu had dried meat paçoca, crystallized ginger and? meat from ponies, sacrificed to also feed the dogs.

As far as possible, the expedition was recorded by photographer Herbert Ponting, who had a dark room in one of the expedition’s camps.

One of the most dramatic moments recorded, on Ross Island, was when this Englishman was surrounded by a group of orcas, who had to jump out of the ice sheets to avoid being devoured by those strategic animals.

Ponting would become known as the first to use a handheld camera in Antarctica.

Camera used by Herbert Ponting, photographer for the Terra Nova Expedition Image: Science Museum Group Collection

Towards the South Pole

The expedition’s main journey, the one that would reach the South Pole, began on October 24, 1911 and was led by Scott, accompanied by dogs and four other men.

Shortly thereafter, the ponies carrying supplies would have to be sacrificed, as they were weakened by lack of food and overwork. Motor sleds would also be abandoned, probably by the evaporation of fuel.

Still, Scott would write in his journal a hopeful one:

“I think it’s going to be all right.”

Unfortunately, this time, the leader was wrong.

Scott and his men reached the South Pole on January 17, 1912 to find that the Norwegian Amundsen had reached the southernmost point on the planet on December 14 of the previous year.

Captain Roald Engelbregt Gravning Amundsen, who arrived a year earlier at the destination that was Scott’s ambition Image: UniversalImagesGroup/Getty Images

In addition, the small entourage of the Polar Expedition, formed by Scott, Wilson, Bowers, Oates and the sailor Evans, would be surprised by fatigue, hunger and also by the fury of the Antarctic climate.

The three frozen bodies would only be found by the Search Expedition, inside a tent, less than a year later, almost 11 miles (about 18 kilometers) away from one of the camps.

Evans, who had fallen into a coma at the foot of the Beardmore Glacier, and Oates, who had made a “little break” on the ice to disappear forever, were never found.

The expedition’s rescue ship arrived in New Zealand in February 1913. But before leaving, the survivors erected a cross made of eucalyptus wood atop Observation Hill, near the Ross Sea.

Cross on Observation Hill in Antarctica Image: Public Domain

“For the love of God, take care of our people”, would have been the last words written by Scott.

After him, Antarctica would only see the feat repeated almost half a century later, in October 1958.

