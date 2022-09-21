The young man who loved typewriters: ‘Each one has a story’ – 09/21/2022

Manufactured in 1969 by Olivetti, the Valentine was artist David Bowie’s favorite machine. Image: Priscilla K./UOL

Clarice’s Letter 22

Louis jumps from machine to machine and tells his stories. He informs that Clarice Lispector had an Olivetti Lettera 22 — later updated by the brand as Lettera 32. The olive-green model was widely used by American novelist Philip Roth in the 1960s. Roth also had an Olivetti Underwood Studio 44 (1965) . Blue-green, its name “studio” suggests an artist in action. “This one is already sold,” he warns him.

It’s hard to follow Louis’ thinking, as he goes from one reference to another. “Every typewriter has a story,” he justifies. His taste for them began in January 2021, when his girlfriend presented him with her first typewriter, worth R$80. He thought it was too big and, trying to exchange it for a smaller one, via Facebook, discovered a whole universe that he didn’t know. .

During the pandemic, in a complicated financial situation after receiving negatives in job interviews, he came to the profile of a machine collector on Instagram who also resold them. “I saw one that I liked and it cost R$800, so I saw that it was selling, and it wasn’t selling very little. Did it cross my mind? Why not?”.

On January 13, 2021, the date he remembers without blinking, Louis bought his first machine with the credit of the gift received by his girlfriend: a Nisa, 1960s, from the former Czechoslovakia. It cost R$50 and belonged to a very friendly truck driver from Mairiporã who found it at Shopping Metrô Tucuruvi.

He recorded his first impressions of the machine on a sheet of paper that he proudly displayed. “I can’t correct my mistakes. I have to be careful, but I like this: it feels like a hybrid between writing by hand and writing on a computer. I’m trying to write with more fingers, forgot to take the capslock off. I’m stuck in black, no keys Tab. Now I’m going to stop typing because Brilliant can’t stand the noise anymore.” Brilliant is the last name of his girlfriend Aline, 26.

In March 2021, he saw a machine for sale on Facebook and decided to show the product on his networks, asking for a higher price. He closed a deal and, with the sale, acquired the machine, guaranteed a profit and started mining for parts alone. It has sold over 170 machines since then.

In addition to mining, Louis is sought after by people who want to donate. “This one came through a gentleman who got his father’s machine when he was 18 years old. He didn’t even want to sell it, but he saw that it would be well taken care of and I kept it?, he says. Bought for R$ 200. Louis says he still needs review and does not reveal the resale price. This is a differential that he learned from a mechanography professional, Ronaldo Oliveira, 69. ?He taught me almost everything I know.