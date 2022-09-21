“Three of my four children cried when I told them I was going to stop”

Roger Federer opened the book this Tuesday in a conversation with the Swiss press in London, where in a few days he will finish his career, in the Laver Cup. The 41-year-old from Switzerland confessed that the decision-making process was not easy and spoke of the impact that the withdrawal had on his family, including… on his children.

DIFFICULT TO ANNOUNCE THE WITHDRAWAL

“I put off communicating with people a lot. It wasn’t easy and Tony Godsick was getting angry. Writing that farewell letter was very difficult for me, my parents and Mirka. In the end it was a huge relief.”

WHEN YOU MADE THE DECISION

“Days after Wimbledon, in July, when I realized that my knee was not improving. I asked myself ‘what the hell should I keep trying?’. My career has been in limbo for some time and this is the only right decision.”

SURPRISED AT YOUR TRAINING LEVEL

“I didn’t expect to be hitting the ball so well, I’m surprised. But the idea was always to play only pairs, that’s why I can’t play in Basel. The ideal would be to do it alongside Rafael Nadal, on Friday.”

HOW IS THE KNEE?

“Hopefully well enough to play doubles. I started to cut training hours from July onwards, but I always wanted to stay in shape as I wanted to show up at a decent level in the Laver Cup.”

HARD RETURN IN 2021

“It was very hard, I never felt well and I was always in a lot of pain. Reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals was surreal for me. That last set I played against Hurkacz was one of the worst of my life. Nothing worked, I didn’t know what to do with the knee”.

WHERE CAN WE SEE YOU AGAIN IN COURT?

“I want to play some exhibitions because I know I can still fill stadiums. It doesn’t need to be more than 50,000, like in Cape Town (in 2020, with Nadal), but I can still do something similar.”

DIFFICULT YEARS FOR MIRKA

“It was horrible for her, because she didn’t like to see me on court, because of her knee. I’m sorry for what she went through. Now it’s time to dedicate myself more to it.”

AND THE KIDS?

“It was difficult for them. Three of my four children cried when I told them I was leaving. I was asked if we would ever go to Halle, Wimbledon, Indian Wells again. I told them we could keep going if they wanted to.