To L!, Luis Roberto talks about the expectation for another Cup and projects the ‘post-Galvão’

The World Cup atmosphere is already starting to get in the air, especially because we are two months away from the start of the tournament in Qatar. There’s nothing better than talking to one of the professionals who will be in the Middle East, bringing emotion to Brazilians: Luis Roberto, who spoke with the THROW! about expectations for the coverage, possible catchphrases and what will become of narrations without Galvão Bueno.

> LAUNCH! enters Pacaembu and shows how the renovation is going; Look

> See table and simulator of the 2022 World Cup by clicking here

Luis spoke to the reporter during TV Globo’s presentation of his coverage of the World Cup. In his 10th World Cup, whether in Brazil or in loco, the narrator spoke of the motivation he feels before transmitting something of this magnitude. He said he “goes with everything”.

– The World Cup is what we call the altar of those who love sports and journalism, so maybe this period, that FIFA doesn’t back off with this World Cup thing every two years, this period makes us cherish all an expectation to arrive at that moment, a change of headquarters, a new place, different climate, different stadiums, different players. So the motivation is huge, it’s immense, and as time goes by, it seems to increase, you always go with the expectation that it could be the last one, so “I’m going with everything”. It’s a motivation that you can’t measure, it’s something unique – declared the Globo professional.

Experienced in the craft and nationally known for the emotion he brings to the fan, Luis Roberto has also been marked by catchphrases, such as “those wonderful blacks” in the 2014 World Cup and the traditional “know who?”. For Qatar, he has not yet designed a novelty, but he knows that the scenario is prone to such.

– The catchphrases became part of the daily life of TV Globo for a decade now, the transmission was cleaner before that. So some we incorporate, they keep, because they make a mark. You can’t imagine Galvão without the “good friends of Rede Globo”, for example, or the “look at the goal, look at the goal”. In the same way, with all humility, the “who knows?”, but in every World Cup we have different moments and what I think is the coolest are the catchphrases that appear in games, in events, when you make a sentence in a any situation and follows you from there. So we’re thinking about some things and at the same time we’re getting emotional about the events, but there’s a lot of good things coming.

Luis Roberto spoke to LANCE! (Photo: Playback/LANCE!TV)

Regarding Galvão Bueno, it will be the last World Cup he will narrate on TV, that is, it will be the last competition of this level that Galvão will be on the Globo screen. If for the public this will be a milestone in the lives of each, for those who work directly with it, things will no longer be the same, as Luis Roberto told THROW!admitting that this future will be “strange”.

– It’s more than a watershed (Galvão’s farewell from Globo). Galvão is unique, he is irreplaceable, each of us has a little bit of Galvão, not only the narrator, but also the viewer, he is a storyteller and portrays the feeling he is having there. I think it’s going to be weird at first for all of us, when you turn on the TV in the Seleção’s game, and suddenly you don’t have the “good friends of Rede Globo”, oh my! So it’s really a matter of having to understand that the cycles are complete and he chose to do it now. I can’t tell you how it’s going to be, but it’s going to be weird, yeah – he finished.

The World Cup begins on November 20 (Sunday), with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, at 13:00 (Brasília time). According to information provided at last Tuesday’s event, Globo will broadcast 56 matches on open TV in the 2022 edition.