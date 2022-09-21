Tourist hospitalized after being attacked by monkey while visiting Taj Mahal

A British tourist lived a real nightmare after diving into a lake in southeastern Africa, contracting a worm in his penis and temporarily suffering from paralysis in his legs. Assembly/R7

According to the Metro tabloid, James Michael, 32, traveled with a group of friends in August 2017 to the Lake Malawi region, where he swam and kayaked for approximately 3 hours. Playback / Metro

However, contact with the fresh waters of the place exposed the boy to schistosomewhich causes the disease popularly known as water belly Playback / Metro

The parasite lodged itself in James’ penis, where it laid eggs. However, the Briton only became aware of the problem more than a year later, in October 2018, when he began to lose sensation in his legs. Bombed at HOUR 7! Gigantic snake tries to devour leopard, but fails Playback / Metro

A condition he thought was linked to fatigue from cycling. But the symptoms worsened and James went to the hospital, where doctors prescribed him antibiotics and sent him home. Worth the click: Shocking image shows lungs of man who smoked for 30 years Playback / Metro

A week later he returned: ‘I explained to them that something serious was going on.’ Therefore, the Briton was referred to the neurology department for blood collection. Playback / Metro

From there, healthcare professionals determined that James’ immune system was attacking his spine, leading to loss of control of his legs. So he started being medicated with steroids. Read more! Dog is impaled during walk: ‘Aberration’, says vet Playback / Metro

Just before Christmas of that year, doctors specializing in tropical diseases finally diagnosed the boy, who was able to receive adequate treatment to undermine the infection. Even so, James was terribly weakened. Playback / Metro

He spent three months in the hospital, moving only with the help of a wheelchair. See also: Youtuber is hospitalized after eating extremely hot pepper Playback / Metro

Then it was another four months using crutches and having to deal with an extreme case of acne, attributed to the drug treatment he underwent before the correct diagnosis. Playback / Metro

During this period, James could not sleep on his back, use the bathroom normally, lost his appetite and struggled to maintain an active sex life with his girlfriend. Worth the click: Smother! Doctor removes live fish from 12-year-old boy’s nostrils Playback / Metro

‘I will certainly think twice before taking a dip in Lake Malawi’, concludes the Brit Speaking of worms, one of them was removed from a man’s eye 12 years after he was bitten by a dog. Understand next! Playback / Metro

A worm about 7 cm long was removed from the eye of an Indian patient 12 years after he was bitten by a dog. ATTENTION: STRONG IMAGES TO FOLLOW!



Read more! The shocking story of the doctor who operated on himself three times Assembly/R7

According to the British tabloid Mirror, Jasubhai Patel, 70, had been complaining of pain and itching in his right eye for years. Playback/Video/Mirror

He sought medical help on several occasions, but never got a diagnosis. See also: Vet saves and adopts two-headed cat: ‘Amazing challenge’ Playback/Video/Mirror

However, upon arriving at the Narayan Hospital and Research Center in Bharuch, he was treated by ophthalmologist Milan Panchal. Playback/Video/Mirror

After a microscopic investigation, the professional found a parasite writhing in the white part of the patient’s eyeball. Worth the click: Absurd! Bullies fill 7-year-old girl’s eyes with paper Playback/Video/Mirror

Patel immediately underwent a surgical procedure to remove the worm. According to Dr. Panchal, if not removed, the animal could permanently damage man’s eyesight. Playback/Video/Mirror

‘We took him out alive. We only offer you topical anesthesia. The patient could feel the worm being removed’, detailed the ophthalmologist Read more! Stuffy nose was caused by tooth growth in nostril Playback/Video/Mirror

Panchal suspects the parasite arrived at the site after Patel was bitten by the dog 12 years ago. Playback/Video/Mirror

‘It is possible that it entered via the bloodstream and established itself in the eyes,’ he explains, ‘dogs and cats have these parasites on their tongue’ See also: Disease that ‘mummifies’ and unfurls snakeskin scares experts Reproduction/Mirror