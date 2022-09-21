Tragic ending in the soap opera ‘Pantanal’: what happens to Juma after being taken hostage by Solano

In the soap opera “Pantanal”, the next chapters reserve surprises for Juma (Alanis Guillen). With her body showing signs that the baby will be born, the jaguar girl, who will have an exciting birth, will sneak out of the farm for the tapera, as she wants to give birth on the riverbank, just like her mother.

But what Juma did not expect is that Solano (Rafael Sieg) was living in his tapera. This fact, already revealed by Irma (Camila Morgado) in a premonition after the goat kills Tenório’s son (Murilo Benício).

Solano dies from jaguar attack after taking Juma hostage

Thus, the pantaneira will be surprised by the villain, who will use her own weapon to attract the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado ) and take revenge. However, hours later they hear a jaguar roar and Solano, who is terrified by Juma, runs to check the doors and windows, but when he returns he is surprised by a jaguar attack that kills him.

After that, Muda (Bella Campos) goes to the tapera in the company of Tibério (Guito) to accompany Juma. However, the couple is surprised to see the jaguar woman carrying Solano’s body. Later, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) goes after his wife and very worried tries to take her back to the farm, but is expelled by the girl.

It is only the next day that Juma goes into labor. With that, she takes the same canoe used by her mother at her birth and looks for a suitable place for her daughter to come into the world. In great pain, she calls out to Jove and Muda, who don’t know where she is. However, whoever arrives to bring the girl to the world is the Old Man of Rio.