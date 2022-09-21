TSE accepts candidate’s request and prohibits Bolsonaro from using UN speech in campaign

Soraya Thronicke filed the suit alleging misuse of purpose by using the role of president for campaign gain

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Bolsonaro addressed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday morning, in the United States.



The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) banned the president, and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to use images from his speech at the United Nations (UN) during his election campaign. This was another action by the senator, and candidate for president of the Republic, Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), which alleges misuse of purpose by using the role of president to gain the campaign. The decision was taken by Minister Benedito Gonçalves. The request was filed on Sunday, the 18th, and refers to the request asking not to use images of his trip to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The request was accepted on Monday, 19, by the TSE, which also ordered Twitter and Google to remove a video where Bolsonaro speaks to supporters on the balcony of the Brazilian Embassy in London. After the queen’s funeral, Bolsonaro traveled to New York, in the United States, where he addressed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, 20th. The election is scheduled for October 2nd.