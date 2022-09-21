TSE fines Bolsonaro BRL 5,000 for early election campaign on motorcycle

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided this Tuesday (20) to fine President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) R$5,000 for understanding that he made early electoral propaganda during a motorcycle ride and a religious service in Cuiabá (MT), in April of this year.

The Court was called by the PT, which accused the president of having asked for votes before the period allowed by the electoral law, which is August 15. The trial in the TSE was tight, as not all ministers agreed with the allegations against Bolsonaro. But in the end, the score was 4-3 for the fine.





During the analysis of the case, all the ministers agreed that the performance of the motorcycle and the cult was not illegal. The disagreement came about because of the president’s speeches. Speaking to supporters at the events, Bolsonaro declared that “today we have a fight of good against evil, and good has always won” and also that “what we, together, are building is a solid path, with no return, towards the prosperity”.

“We know where we should go. Once again I thank God for my life and for the mission of being at the head of the Federal Executive. And, if that is his will, we will continue in this objective”, added the president.

Rapporteur of the process, Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri said she did not see any electorally explicit behavior on the part of Bolsonaro that constituted anticipated propaganda, only an implicit announcement of pre-candidacy and exaltation of personal qualities. She rejected the application of a fine and was followed by ministers Raul Araújo and Sergio Banhos.





Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, on the other hand, highlighted that the events in question had a “great electoral impact”, due to the presence of about 7 thousand people and stressed that “our jurisprudence has positioned itself in the sense of establishing the electoral nature of acts of this nature, with prior organization and the presence of the candidate irrevocable evidence” of an act with an electoral nature.

He was followed by ministers Benedito Gonçalves, Cármen Lúcia and Alexandre de Moraes. In his vote, Carmen said that Bolsonaro did not explicitly ask for a vote, but that the phrases he said had this objective. “Sometimes you don’t ask for a vote directly. However, subliminally there is a request.”

Moraes highlighted that the act carried out in April was similar to the events that Bolsonaro has been doing since the beginning of the electoral campaign. “Here we are analyzing the anticipated campaign. If we remove the ‘early’ campaign and bring it to now, the campaign being carried out is exactly the same as the one carried out in this period [abril]. Some deputies schedule the cult, tidy up the place, the motorcycle rider leaves and there are speeches asking for the maintenance of the candidate. The campaign today is made like this. The term is for now as it is for April, only April could not. So it’s clearly anticipated campaign.”