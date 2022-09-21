TSE maintains decisions that reject PL requests to remove videos in which Lula calls Bolsonaro ‘genocidal’ | Elections 2022

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided, this Tuesday (20), to maintain individual decisions that rejected requests from the PL to remove, from social networks, videos in which former President Lula calls President Jair Bolsonaro “genocidal”. There were 4 votes to 3 for the confirmation of the measure.

The cases refer to speeches by the PT candidate in Campina Grande, on August 2. In addition to the removal of the material, Bolsonaro’s party had asked for a fine to be imposed on opponents, for early electoral propaganda.

The ministers endorsed the individual decisions of Minister Cármen Lúcia, who concluded that there were no requirements to remove the contents. The rapporteur did not see any illegality in Lula’s statements and cited previous understandings of the TSE in the sense that “it is not any blunt criticism of a candidate or an offense to honor” that fits in early negative electoral propaganda, under penalty of violation of freedom of expression. .

The minister also considered that there was no explicit request to vote, which could violate the electoral law. “In this case, there are no objective elements that reveal a request for a vote,” she said.

The ministers Benedito Gonçalves, Ricardo Lewandowski and President Alexandre de Moraes voted with Minister Cármen Lúcia.