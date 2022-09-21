TSE sees early advertising and Bolsonaro fines BRL 5,000 for talking about ‘motorcycle rider’ in April | Elections 2022

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided this Tuesday (20), by 4 votes to 3, to fine President Jair Bolsonaro for early election propaganda . The decision was taken in an action by the PT, which pointed out the irregularity in Bolsonaro’s conduct in the pre-campaign period, in April.

At the time, Bolsonaro participated in a “motorcycle ride” in Cuiabá (MT) that ended up inside a religious temple, with the launch of the state’s March for Jesus. He was also at the Worship by Occasion of the 45th Ordinary General Assembly of the General Convention of the Assemblies of God in Brazil.

To the TSE, the PT argued that “the mentioned events, presented as official commitments by Jair Messias Bolsonaro, as head of the Executive Branch, served only as a pretext for another episode of extemporaneous electoral campaign”.

Rapporteur Maria Claudia Bucchianeri stated that the pre-campaign only prevents the explicit request to vote, but frees the candidate to seek support.

“In this case, there is no charge for admission or a playpen to be closer to the president. This claim is not made. ‘Motociata’, motorcade itself is nothing irregular. I remove any irregularity from the ‘motorcycle’ itself”, said the rapporteur Maria Claudia Bucchianeri.

Lawyer Tarcísio Vieira de Carvalho stated that there was no violation of electoral legislation. According to the defense, the spontaneous attendance of popular people is normal in the face of the mobilization of any chief of the Executive. “It does not constitute electoral propaganda mentioning the candidacy”. The minister was followed by Raul Araújo and Sergio Baths.

the minister Ricardo Lewandowski opened the divergence and understood that the conduct was irregular because the event was characterized as electoral.

“It is an event of great electoral impact, the numbers show that. In view of this panorama, I recall that jurisprudence has positioned itself in the sense of establishing the electoral nature of events of this nature ”, she wrote.

The minister was accompanied by Cármen Lúcia, Alexandre de Moraes and Benedito Gonçalves.

“The ‘motorcycle’ is not forbidden. Religious services in which there is a request for generic support are not prohibited. The work as a whole… Obviously, the request for a vote was made for the brothers as the current president”, said Moraes.