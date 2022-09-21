Tutorial to EARLY the 13th salary directly in your account

Some workers may already have early access to the 13th salary. At first, the installment would be released until November, but those who cannot or want to wait for the release can already have access to the gratification, as long as they accept to pay the due fees for it.

Want to know who can access the payment and how to do it? So keep following us below to check out all the important information we’ve separated especially for you!

How to anticipate the 13th salary

In principle, workers who work with a formal contract can have access to the extra payment until November 30th. However, some people cannot wait until that date, which makes anticipation possible in these cases. However, it is necessary for interested parties to bear the necessary fees for the release of the value.

That said, both Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal offer the possibility of prepaying the annual extra payment for customers who wish to do so. In this way, the advance works like a loan and, for this reason, there is a charge of Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and interest. See below how to apply for each bank.

Federal Savings Bank

The worker who wanted to request the advance of the 13th salary by Caixa needs to be retired or permanent pensioner of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) or have the salary credit in the financial institution. Thus, the amount available for withdrawal varies between R$ 500 and R$ 20 thousand, with the money released in the account the day after the operation.

In this case, the contract expires on the 13th deposit date, within a limited period of 330 days. That is, payment occurs in a single installment on the day of receipt of the amount. To apply, simply access the bank’s applications (Android: https://bityli.com/mmRDqjv or iOS: https://bityli.com/QuJhDa) or call the bank’s call center: 4004 0 104.

Bank of Brazil

In the case of request by Banco do Brasil, it is necessary that the interested party is a customer with a current account opened at the institution. The payment limit is also BRL 20,000, but the money is available in an account at the same time as hiring.

For this, the interested party can also access the bank’s application (Android: https://bityli.com/cWZHccG or iOS: https://bityli.com/SiYmSzT) or by calling 0800 729 0150.

