TV asks, and CBF changes the time of the match between Santos and Athletico-PR for the Brasileirão

The CBF changed the time of the match between Santos and Athletico-PR next Tuesday (27) to 9 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 28th round of the Brazilian championship. At first, the confrontation would take place at 9:30 pm, but the entity responded to a request from Grupo Globo to adjust the transmission grid. The duel will be broadcast on SporTV and Premiere, Globo’s closed and pay-per-view channel.

This is the second game of Peixe scheduled for the next rounds that undergoes some kind of change. O Duel against Juventude, valid for the 31st round and initially scheduled for October 8, ended up being postponed to October 10. The change was also caused by a request from the telecommunications group.

Santos faces Athletico-PR in search of three points in the Brasileirão. Peixe occupies the 11th place and has lost the last three matches in the competition. The team from Paraná occupies the 6th place and is a finalist for Libertadores.

AND MORE:

The game against Hurricane will also mark the debut of Peixe’s third shirt, launched last week in honor of the African continent.