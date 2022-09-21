TV Globo asks Bolsonaro to renew the concession for 15 years

TV Globo headquarters in So Paulo (photo: Reproduction/Google Street View)

TV Globo presented an application to the Ministry of Communications this Tuesday (20) requesting the renewal of the concession of the stations it maintains in five Brazilian locations: Rio de Janeiro, So Paulo, Brasilia, Belo Horizonte and Recife.

The company has national reach, but in other locations it is transmitted by partners with whom it has a program exhibition contract.

Globo thus complies with the requirement of the law, which provides that every 15 years the concession for the retransmission of television content must be renewed.

The last renovation for the company was made in 2008, by means of a decree by former President Lula (PT), who was then in charge of the country.

The request presented now under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which has carried out successive attacks on the broadcaster and has already hinted, more than once, that it may try to hamper the renewal.

In an interview with the Tupi radio station in Rio de Janeiro, in February, Bolsonaro recalled that TV Globo’s request would have to be made by the end of the year, and close to the elections, for its success.

“For my part, for everyone, you have to be up to date [com a documentao exigida por lei para obter a concesso]”, he said. “We’re not going to go after anyone, we’re just going to enforce the legislation for these lease renewals. We have information that they are going to have difficulties,” he added.

Bolsonaro parliamentarians and supporters of the president often call TV “Globo trash”.

Virtually nil possibility

The possibility of Bolsonaro preventing the renewal, however, is considered practically null. The government can, for example, delay the review of documents at the Ministry of Communications. In the meantime, however, the concession remains valid, albeit in a precarious way.

After this phase, the request goes to the office of the President of the Republic. That can approve the request, sending a decree to the National Congress, or disapprove it.

It will be up to parliament, however, to have the final word on the renewal, and approval is considered highly likely. Furthermore, if the president is defeated in the October elections, it may be up to the new president to analyze the request.

The application to the Ministry of Communications was made on behalf of Globo Comunicao e Participaes, a company that is part of Grupo Globo, of the Marinho family.

TV Globo on the air for 57 years

In 1957, the then president Juscelino Kubitschek approved the concession of a television station Rdio Globo. TV only went on the air in 1965.

The second concession was approved by Joo Goulart in 1962. The other three concessions were acquired by Marinho from other entrepreneurs.