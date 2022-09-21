TV Globo asks the government to renew its concession

THE TV Globo requested the Ministry of Communications to renew the public concession for the continuity of operation of the stations it maintains in five locations: Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The information was published on Tuesday 20 in the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

The renewal would allow for an additional 15 years of concession. The last authorization took place in 2008, during the government of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). On different occasions, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) suggested that he could bar the company’s request.

The procedure begins with the analysis of documents at the Ministry of Communications. Then, the President of the Republic gives his opinion to approve or disapprove the request, by means of a decree to be sent to the National Congress. Deputies and senators will have the final word.

Since the station was born, in 1965, during the military dictatorship, no government has barred its concession.

Civil society organizations point to a threat of censorship by Bolsonaro, due to marked political disagreements between the former captain and the company. However, these entities, such as Intervozes, claim that there is a low level of transparency in the processing of these requests and ask for changes in the rules for the procedures.