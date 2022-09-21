TV station fires presenter after nudes leak

Reproduction / Instagram Presenter is fired for appearing on adult content site

Erick Adame, a meteorologist at US news channel Spectrum News NY1, was fired after intimate photos were sent to his superiors. According to The New York Post, the leak came after an anonymous tip forwarded the footage to Adame’s bosses and mother.

The meteorologist had a profile on an adult website, where he shared images and videos for adults. On Instagram, he spoke out apologizing to everyone who could have been affected by the scandal. “Sorry for the embarrassment or humiliation I caused you. You expected more and deserved better from me.”

Erick expressed regret and revealed that he is treating his “compulsive behavior” to a professional.

“I can’t go back or change what I’ve done, but I’m seeking professional help so I can make appropriate decisions that don’t affect the people around me or my career as I try to move forward. My psychiatrist described my actions as compulsive behavior, others said I was careless and stupid. Can’t argue with those descriptions.”

He clarified that he performed for other men on an adult platform and said that in addition to being consensual, he didn’t receive money. “It was absurd of me to think I could keep it private. My employees found out, I was suspended and then fired,” confessed Adame.

“As a public figure, I recognize that I have certain responsibilities that come along with privileges. But I need to be clear on one thing: I do not apologize for being openly gay or having a sex life. They are both gifts and I am not ashamed of them.” none of that,” he said.

With more than 15 years of career in television and after being nominated for an Emmy, Erick clings to the hope of one day being able to return to audiovisual.

“I had my dream job and lost it to an error in judgment. But I’m optimistic and maybe innocent enough to think I might do it again at some point,” he confessed in the open letter.

*With the collaboration of Amanda Moreira.