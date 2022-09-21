Two cases of monkeypox are confirmed in São Bento do Sul

This Tuesday (20), the São Bento do Sul Health Department received the results of laboratory tests confirming two cases of monkeypox in the city, Monkeypox, a disease caused by the virus with the same name. One of the patients has already recovered and the second is in isolation at home.

According to the Health Department, the cases are considered autochthonous, that is, the patients became infected with the virus in their own city or region, as there are no recent travel records for both. Details about patients, such as gender, age or neighborhood where they live, will not be released.

According to the secretary Marcelo Marques, in none of the cases there was greater severity and the patients are well. What remains isolated is being monitored by a team from the folder. “With the confirmation, the secretariat immediately carried out the control measures, such as isolation and contact tracing”, he explained.

about the disease

Monkeypox is a viral disease known since the 1950s, caused by the monkeypox virus. The first human case of the disease was recorded in 1970, on the African continent. In 2022, a major outbreak has spread across several continents. In general, the disease is benign and self-limiting (symptomatic treatment and infectious complications of the lesions). MPX causes deep skin lesions that can develop anywhere on the body, including the genital region.

Human-to-human transmission occurs mainly through personal contact with respiratory secretions and skin lesions from infected people. Although recently contaminated objects are potential means of transmission, studies indicate that this means of transmission tends to be less effective.

Transmission of the virus via respiratory droplets usually requires closer contact between the infected patient and other people, which makes sexual partners, family members and other close contacts, in addition to health workers involved in case care, people at greater risk of infection. be infected.

Vertical transmission or during close postpartum contact can also occur. The incubation period (interval from infection to onset of symptoms) for MPX is usually 6 to 13 days, but can range from 5 to 21 days.

In the typical presentation of the disease, the infection is divided into a prodrome period, characterized by fever, headache, low back pain, myalgia, asthenia and lymphadenopathy, and a rash period, characterized by the appearance of cutaneous and mucosal lesions.

However, in the current outbreak, many cases have presented lesions in the anogenital region and some cases do not go through both phases of the disease, presenting lesions in a sudden way. Lesions generally progress within 12 days from macules to papules, and sequentially to vesicles, pustules (usually umbilicated), and crusts. It is usually a self-limiting illness, with symptoms lasting 2 to 4 weeks.

The period of disease transmission ends when the crusts of the lesions disappear. Differential diagnoses include chickenpox, measles, bacterial skin infections, scabies, shingles, hand-foot-and-mouth disease, herpes simplex, syphilis, and drug-associated allergies.

“Whoever has the possibility of having contracted the disease, should seek the health unit and comply with isolation”, highlights the Infectologist of the Health Department of São Bento do Sul, Luiz Felipe de Souza Moreira.

Symptoms

The main symptom is the appearance of lesions similar to pimples or blisters that can appear on the body. Also, it may be accompanied by fever and chills, headache, sore throat, malaise, fatigue, enlarged lymph nodes. People who have symptoms should look for health units.

how to prevent

• Avoid contact with the sick person until the wounds have healed;

• Hygienize your hands with soap and water or alcohol gel;

• Reduce the number of sexual partners, including casual partners.

YouTube: Sign up to watch the articles from A Gazeta.

Check out more news in the printed newspaper. Subscribe to A Gazeta right now by WhatsApp (47) 99727-0414. It costs less than a cup of coffee a day! ☕