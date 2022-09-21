Uefa confirms Russia’s exclusion from Euro 2024

Uefa and the Russian Football Federation announced on Tuesday (20) the exclusion of Russia from the qualifiers for Euro 2024.

“Russia’s national team will not participate in the draw for the group stage of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, which will take place on October 9 in Frankfurt. The reason stems from UEFA’s decision in February to suspend the participation of Russian national teams and clubs from tournaments Europe”, announced the federation.

After the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces in February, UEFA and FIFA suspended the country’s national teams and clubs from all tournaments. The sanction has already been applied in the last edition of the women’s Eurocup and in the Qatar World Cup – Russia even qualified for the European repechage, but was excluded after the beginning of the war].

In July, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) rejected the Russian federation’s appeal challenging the suspension.

“All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the Uefa Executive Committee of 28 February 2022, which was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 15 July 2022. Thus, Russia is not included in the draw for the qualifiers for the European Championship between 2022 and 2024”, reported UEFA.