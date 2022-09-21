Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after missile falls within 300 meters of plant | Ukraine and Russia

A missile attack near a nuclear plant in Ukraine on Monday prompted Kiev to accuse Moscow of “nuclear terrorism”. Security cameras captured the moment of the explosion. (See video above)

The projectile fell within a perimeter of less than 300 meters from one of the reactors at the Pivdennoukrainsk plant and created a crater two meters deep by four meters in diameter, according to information from the Ukrainian nuclear agency, Energoatom.

None of the plant’s three reactors were damaged and workers were unharmed, but the attack hit industrial equipment.

The proximity of the missile crash site has renewed fears about a possible nuclear accident that could result in a radiation leak.

The industrial complex where the plant is located is situated about 300 kilometers from the capital, Kiev, along the South Bug River.

The attack led to the temporary closure of a nearby hydroelectric plant, as well as breaking more than 100 windows in the industrial complex and breaking three transmission lines, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Pivdennoukrainsk plant, in the south of the country, is the second largest in the country after Zaporizhzhia, which has also been the target of attacks. The reactors at the two sites were identically designed.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest in Europe, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of Russia’s almost seven-month invasion of Ukraine.

Nearby bombings broke transmission lines, forcing Ukrainian technicians still working on site to shut down the six reactors.

Russians and Ukrainians blame each other for the attacks around the plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which maintains observers for Zaporizhzhia, reported that one of the main transmission lines was restarted last Friday (16), which makes it possible to generate the electricity needed to cool the reactors.

After the series of setbacks by Russian troops in recent weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to increase attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. Moscow has already bombed power stations and transmission equipment, causing blackouts and jeopardizing the safety systems of the Kiev-run nuclear power plants.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and Energoatom called the attack an act of “nuclear terrorism” on the part of the Kremlin.

Putin, however, claims that his forces have so far acted with restraint in reaction to Ukrainian attempts to target Russian installations. “If the situation develops in this direction, the response will be more serious,” warned the president.