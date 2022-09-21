Ultrasound reveals hairs and teeth in tiktoker tumor

The video of a young woman named Drielly Arruda went viral on TikTok after she revealed a terrifying diagnosis, to say the least: strands of hair and teeth were growing inside her ovary. Her doctor explained that it was a tumor known as a dermoid cyst or teratoma.

This tumor is characterized by the growth of normal tissue within a pocket of cells. This growth can develop bones, nerves, skin, sweat glands — or, as in Drielly’s case, teeth and hair.

Credit: Reproduction/tiktok/drielyarrudaOvarian tumor developed with tooth and hair

In the video, which has more than 22.5 million views on TikTok, she says that she suffered for years with severe cramps and that almost every month she needed to go to the hospital to take medication in her vein.

“I always had several routine exams and they always said that I was fine,” she said. The diagnosis only came with her change of gynecologist, who after further investigation discovered the teratoma.

The tumor was benign and she underwent surgery in 2014. “I had a cesarean, they opened me up there and she said: ‘look, you’re going to lose your ovary here’. I said: ‘okay, take it off”, she recalled in the video.

Credit: Reproduction/tiktok/drielyarrudaMature teratoma is usually composed of several different tissues

How are teratomas formed?

Teratoma is a tumor, almost always benign, that usually originates in the germ cells of the ovaries and also in the testes, which are the cells that give rise to eggs and sperm. But they can also appear in other parts of the body, such as the mediastinum (the region of the rib cage between the lungs) and even the coccyx.

Some form during the development of the fetus in the womb, but will not be discovered until adulthood. The reason why teratomas arise is still unknown.

According to Sabará Children’s Hospital, they are often associated with a number of hereditary defects that affect the central nervous system, genitourinary tract and lower spine.

Mature teratoma is usually composed of several different tissues, and may have skin, hair, teeth, sebaceous glands, skin and tissues of various organs, including the urinary tract, gastrointestinal system, nervous system and lungs.

Treatment involves surgical removal. When malignant, they may require chemotherapy, radiation, or other cancer treatments.