Understand how young man’s death sparked protests in Iran | World

Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while detained by morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code.

The death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested because of her supposedly loose veil (or hijab), triggered bold demonstrations of defiance of the authorities by the population in the streets.

Many Iranians, particularly young people, have come to see Amini’s death as part of the Islamic Republic’s policing of dissent and the moral police’s increasingly violent treatment of young women.

At street protests, some women ripped off their mandatory scarves, twirling them in the air demonstratively. Videos posted on social media show women throwing their hijabs into a fire, cutting their hair and various other demonstrations of protest.

The Basij, volunteers with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, have violently suppressed protests in the past, including water rights and the country’s economy.

However, some protesters still chant “death to the dictator”, targeting both Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran’s theocracy, despite the threat of arrest and even the possibility of a death sentence.

What caused the protests in Iran?

Iran’s morality police arrested a young Kurdish woman named Mahsa Amini on Sept. 13 in Tehran. She collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

The officers detained her for wearing her hijab too loosely. Iran requires women to wear the veil in a way that completely covers their hair when in public. Only Afghanistan under Taliban rule now actively enforces a similar law. Even ultraconservative Saudi Arabia has scaled back its enforcement in recent years.

Police deny Amini was mistreated and say she died of a heart attack. President Ebrahim Raisi has promised an investigation.

Amini’s family says she had no history of heart problems and that they were prevented from seeing her body before she was buried. The demonstrations erupted after her funeral in the Kurdish city of Saqez on Saturday and quickly spread to other parts of the country, including Tehran.

What is “Hijab” and why is it important?

The “hijab” originates from the Arabic word “hajaba”, which means to hide, to hide from the eyes, to establish distance. This veil hides the hair, ears and neck, leaving only the face visible.

Promoted by the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization with political ties to Islam, it is usually worn with a tunic or a waterproof coat.

Its use is widespread in the Muslim world, where it replaces traditional clothing dating back to Roman times such as the “haik”, from North Africa, a large piece of wool or cotton measuring 5 m by 1.6 m, which disguises the shapes of the body. and hide your face.

The veil is also called “litham” (hides nose) or “khimar”, a generic term that designates everything that covers the head and usually reaches the waist, such as the shawl, scarf and mantilla.

His idea is to keep the woman away from any sexual objectification, so her body is covered.

How are women treated in Iran?

Iranian women have full access to education, work outside the home and hold public office. But they are required to dress modestly in public, which includes wearing a hijab as well as long, loose-fitting robes. Single men and women are not allowed to mix.

The rules, set after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, are enforced by the moral police. The force, officially known as the Guidance Patrol, is stationed in public areas. It is made up of men as well as women.

Enforcement was facilitated under former President Hassan Rouhani, a relatively moderate who at one point accused the morality police of being overly aggressive. In 2017, the force chief said he would no longer arrest women for violating the dress code.

But under Raisi, a more hardline leader elected last year, moral police officers appear to have been returned to the streets. The UN human rights office says young women have been slapped in the face, beaten with batons and pushed into police vehicles in recent months.

How did Iran respond to the protests?

Iranian leaders have vowed to investigate the circumstances of Amini’s death while accusing unnamed foreign countries and exiled opposition groups of using it as a pretext to foment dissent. This has been a common pattern during protests in recent years.

Iran’s ruling clerics view the United States as a threat to the Islamic Republic and believe that embracing Western ways harms society. Khamenei himself has taken advantage of so-called “colorful” protests in Europe and elsewhere as foreign interventions.

Tensions have been especially high since then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions. The Biden administration has been working with European allies for the past two years to revive the deal.