understand the Adam Levine controversy

Last Monday (21/9) marked the beginning of the exposure of yet another case of betrayal in the world of celebrities, but this time on an international level. An influencer released prints that proved that Adam Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5, cheated on his pregnant wife with her. If the situation wasn’t bad enough, two other women also exposed affairs with the singer. If you couldn’t keep up with all the unfolding events, don’t worry, the column sums it all up for you now.

Wedding

Adam Levine has been married to Behati Prinsloo since 2014. The Victoria Secret singer and model has two daughters, Dusty Rose and Geo Grace, and a few days ago, Behati announced the pregnancy of the couple’s third child, although he still hasn’t revealed the date. baby sex.

first exposure

The first woman to expose the singer’s betrayal was Sumner Stroh, an influencer and model. She posted a video on TikTok where she told the world that she had an affair with Adam for about a year.

According to Stroh, they didn’t speak for a few months, but in June 2022, according to one of the screenshots present in the video, Adam got in touch again, told Sumner he was going to have a baby, and then asked the most unpredictable question (and also criticized on the web) possible: he asked if he could give his son the name of his mistress.

“Okay, honest question. I’m having another child, and if it’s a boy, I’d really like to name him Sumner. How are you? REALLY serious question,” wrote Adam Levine.

In an interview with TMZ, Adam Levine denied having had a physical relationship with the influencer, saying that what they had was not an affair. “(…) I didn’t have an affair, however, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life”, said the singer, who published in his networks the same response he gave to the vehicle. Read the full press release at the end of this summary.

Other betrayals and more prints

Despite not admitting that he cheated on his wife, only stating that he had a “bad judgment”, netizens comprehensively punctuated one issue: cheating is not just about physical touch.

And the flirtatious or even explicit messages weren’t limited to Stroh. Last Tuesday (20/9), two more women published prints of conversations with the singer, which made his interest in them remarkable. See the prints in the gallery above.

In conversation with Maryka, one of the women, Adam wrote, “Don’t apologize for being human.” Maryka replied: “Ahahah but I didn’t do that. But I will definitely take some time away from Instagram.” Adam’s return was direct and explicit: “Distract f*cking with me!”

With Alyson, the other woman who exposed the conversations, the Maroon 5 frontman said, upon learning that she only listened to heavy metal, that “no other hot girl like you said that.”

What does Adam Levine say?



In his Instagram stories, Adam Levine published a text with the same content sent to TMZ, where he says he takes “full responsibility” for his actions, despite claiming that he has not had affairs with other women. The singer further stated that he has taken some steps to remedy the situation with his family. Read the full text below, in free translation.

“A lot has been said about me right now and I would like to explain what happened. I used my judgment badly when talking to any woman other than my wife in a flirtatious way anyway. I didn’t have any extramarital affairs, however, I crossed a line for a moment in my life that I regret. At times it was inappropriate. I’ve dealt with it and I’m already taking the necessary steps to take care of it with my family.

My wife and family are all I care about in this world. Being naive and dumb enough to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the biggest mistake I could ever make in my life. I will never do that again, I take full responsibility. We will get through this, and we will get through this together.”

