Understand the timeline of the new Star Wars series

andornew series of Star Warsarrives tomorrow (21) at Disney+. With so many derivations from the vast universe of the franchise, it’s normal to get lost in the order that happens with each new production of the Lucasfilm.

The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Storythat is, half a decade before the theft of the Death Star plans, shown in the 2016 film. Star WarsAndor enters the so-called “second era”, better known as the Age of Rebellionwhich also includes the classic trilogy (Episodes IV, V and VI) and the series The Mandalorian.

The plot is centered on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), pilot and intelligence agent of the Rebel Alliance, who fights against the oppressive power of the Empire. Besides him, some familiar faces from Rogue One return as the guerrilla Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and rebel leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly).

With two seasons of 12 episodes each, the series premieres this Wednesday (21) on Disney+.

