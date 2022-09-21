understand why it is so common and how to escape traps

In 2021, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) carried out a survey to identify the incidence of fake oils. In this process, at least 150,000 bottles of 24 different brands were withdrawn from circulation, under the accusation of a fraud scheme.

However, this was not the first case involving this item, given its scarcity in the country.

health hazards

Despite having their composition altered, most of these oils do not pose a risk to human health. In general, they are mixtures of low quality oils and less sophisticated inputs, present in traditional lines. Despite this understanding, because they do not offer the same properties linked to the reduction of bad fat, they cannot be considered beneficial in the long term. The risk of contamination is still higher, as reported in the 2000s, identifying car in the mix.

The problem of forgery

When a product reaches the consumer from a counterfeiting system, it does not go through some processes that attest to its quality. In addition, consumers begin to be deceived, paying for something less than expected. Unfortunately, this product is imported and the devaluation of the real makes them even more expensive to arrive in the country. This encourages the development of alternative formulas and fraudulent actions.

How to choose the best olive oil

There are a variety of types of olive oil, but the best of them is the ”extra virgin” and they are produced in the place of origin, information easily found on the packaging. Those that contain in their description ”mixed seasoning” or ”composite oil” do not present a pure substance and probably will not help to minimize risks of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes type 2.

Other tips are linked to shelf life, because the best oils were produced within the last six months and those stored in dark glass jars are usually better. The price is also a good indicator, as production requires criteria and raw materials that are expensive, especially when it comes to imported inputs.