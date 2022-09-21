Urban Legion will sue Antonia Fontenelle | Column Fábia Oliveira

The election campaign of Antonia Fontenelle is already causing you problems. According to Mônica Bergamo, from ‘Folha de S. Paulo’, the company that owns the rights to Renato Russo’s songs, Legião Urbana Produções Artísticas, will sue the Bolsonar candidate for Republicanos-RJ in court for improper use of a song by the artist in his election campaign.

Renato Russo’s song ‘Que País é Esse’ was published by the artist on her Instagram in June, when she announced her candidacy. The lawyers of Legião Urbana Produções Artísticas are asking the judges to determine the removal of the video from the social networks of the presenter and candidate, to force Antonia Fontenelle to make a retraction and still define an indemnity amount for material and moral damages.

Lawyer Leonardo Furtado, who represents the company along with Augusto de Arruda Botelho, told the columnist that the action goes beyond compensation and removal of the video. According to him, the agendas defended by the candidate do not match the thoughts of the artist, who died in 1996. “Fontenelle’s ideas do not match what Renato Russo thought”, she said.

The company’s representatives said that they sent a notification to the influencer and candidate, stating that she could not have used the song as the soundtrack for her video without first requesting prior authorization from whoever owns the copyright. “The owner of the rights is exclusively entitled to authorize or not its use by any third parties, regardless of the reason or its nature or purpose, whether or not it is profitable or not on the part of the third party”, inform the lawyers.

Another information confirmed by the company’s defenders is that the author does not intend to give authorization to Antonia Fontenelle “use the work in question, among other reasons because it does not aspire to have the phonogram linked to demonstrations, campaigns or any other act practiced” by the presenter and candidate. They said they sent the notification to the youtuber over a month ago, but they still haven’t gotten a response.

Another video bullshit

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro denied Antonia Fontenelle’s request to remove from the air a video made by the channel ‘Galãs Feios’, on YouTube, titled as ‘Failed Election 2022 Candidates’. In the publication, Helder Maldonado comments on the famous and sub-celebrities who are running for public office this year and quotes, right away, the ex-wife of Marcos Paulo. Besides her, Andréa Sorvetão and Netinho da Bahia are also analyzed.

“After a long time without being invited by ‘Globo’, not even to give an interview in ‘Mais Você’ and ‘Encontro, Antonia Fontenelle will try to become a federal deputy”, the boy began saying in the video. “By the statements made regarding the candidacy, the former actress will be part of the ‘end up or freak out’ bench, full of ‘rivotrilers blondes’”, he continued.

In the video, Helder Maldonado still makes an analysis about Antônia. “It’s hard to warn you, but a lot of people confuse being authentic with being extremely unpleasant and rude. They are very different things. But Fontenelle will die swearing that enemies hate her only out of envy”, he concluded.

The fact is that the youtuber did not seem to have liked the content of the channel ‘Galãs Feios’, which talks about politics and pop culture with a tone of humor, and filed an injunction in court requesting that the video be removed from the air. However, the request was denied. The information comes from columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper ‘O Globo’.

Another defeat in court

The Justice of Rio also denied the new appeals of the youtuber Antonia Fontenelle against the conviction for associating Felipe Neto and his brother, Luccas Neto, to the crime of pedophilia. The decision came out this Tuesday (13). At the time, judge Marcus Basílio, from the 2nd Vice-Presidency of the Court of Justice of Rio, claimed that no new evidence was presented that could make the requests accepted.

“The slightest hint of doubt does not authorize a person to make offensive remarks against another, especially when crimes are attributed. For that, there are investigation and prosecution bodies, which must be provoked”, read an excerpt from the decision published by the ‘G1’ portal.

Despite the decision, Antonia Fontenelle may appeal. The influencer was convicted in 2021 and had already lost a previous appeal in May 2022.

Also according to the ‘G1’ portal, Felipe Neto’s lawyer, André Perecmanis, spoke about the denied appeals. “What the Rio de Janeiro Court did, once again, was just to make it clear that the decision that sentenced Antonia Fontenelle is absolutely correct and that the appeals she insists on filing are only intended to drag the process along,” he said.

On social media, Felipe Neto also spoke about the case. The influencer shared an image of the article published by the site and wrote: “Another victory. Good will always win in the end,” he said.

See more: