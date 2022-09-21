US rejects policy changes on Taiwan despite Biden comments

The United States reaffirmed today that its policy towards Taiwan has not changed, despite comments by US President Joe Biden, who assured that the country will militarily defend the island in the event of a Chinese invasion.

White House security adviser Jake Sullivan highlighted at a press conference that Biden was limited to answering a hypothetical question, which does not change the current course for the Asian island.

In an interview with CBS television broadcast on Sunday, a journalist asked Biden “whether US forces, US men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion”to what the head of state replied “yes”, without giving further details.