US rejects policy changes on Taiwan despite Biden comments

The United States reaffirmed today that its policy towards Taiwan has not changed, despite comments by US President Joe Biden, who assured that the country will militarily defend the island in the event of a Chinese invasion.
White House security adviser Jake Sullivan highlighted at a press conference that Biden was limited to answering a hypothetical question, which does not change the current course for the Asian island.
In an interview with CBS television broadcast on Sunday, a journalist asked Biden “whether US forces, US men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion”to what the head of state replied “yes”, without giving further details.
Sullivan emphasized that the President of the United States had given a similar answer in May in Tokyo and recalled that, when asked if this implied a change in his foreign policy, he said no.
“When he wants to announce a policy change, he will.”concluded the security adviser.
Biden’s latest comments come at a time of tensions around Taiwan with China’s military maneuvers on the island and after the controversy by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in early August.
The United States maintains a policy of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan, leaving it open to question whether it would act to defend it militarily, although the so-called Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 gives Washington the power to hand over more weapons.
Under the Taiwan Relations Act, the United States earlier this month announced a $1.1 billion (about €1.1 billion) military assistance package, the largest ever granted to Taipei by the Biden Administration.