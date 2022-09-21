“Valued at R$ 15 million”; Duílio sends Corinthians 1st departure to 2023 and defender is packed for Europe

The player should not continue at Timão and, in principle, should return to French football next year.

Photo: Disclosure/Ag. Corinthians - Duílio directs the departure of Corinthians defender
O Corinthians returns to the field for Série A of the Brazilian Championship next Wednesday night (28), at 19h, at home, against Atlético-GO. At the moment, the Helm is fifth in the national league with 44 points won in 27 matches.

In this final stretch of the season, despite the focus on the remaining rounds in the national league and the final of the Copa do Brasil, Timão is already thinking about some issues for the year 2023. In addition to wanting to correct the situation of Vítor Pereira, who has not yet defined will follow in Parque São Jorge, the team is still trying to plan the assembly of the cast.

Thinking about the squad for 2023, the situation of some players is being settled and names, which are on the market, have been speculated. According to information from wowan athlete that should not continue at Corinthians is defender Robson Bambu, who is on loan from Nice, from France.

Bambu has a contract with Timão until the end of the season and, apparently, according to the publication of wow, he is close to saying “goodbye”, for he must not stay. With that, he should return to the French team. His contract with Nice runs until the end of the 2025 season.

According to data published by the Transfermarkt portal, a website specializing in the market and transfers, the 24-year-old defender has his economic rights assessed in the amount of 3 million euros (about R$ 15 million at the current price).

