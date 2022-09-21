Venezuela is not invited to Elizabeth II’s funeral. Who else was left out?

O Queen Elizabeth II funeral ended this Monday, 19th, after ten days of rites and tributes. About 500 world leaders, members of monarchies and other public figures attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but not all countries were represented.

Read more: Can Charles lose the throne fast? Understand Nostradamus’ prophecy

According to the British news agency Average PAa Venezuela did not receive an invitation to participate in the event, which can be considered one of the most important diplomatic events of this century. Syria and Afghanistan were also not called.

None of these countries have full diplomatic relations with the UK, so they were left out. Also absent were leaders and officials from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar. The lack of invitation to the Russians is due to the collapse of the relationship between the two countries after the invasion of Ukraine.

Also according to the PA, North Korea and Nicaragua were instructed to send representatives “only at ambassadorial level”, meaning their heads of state were unable to attend.

Who attended?

In addition to King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princes Andrew and Edward and all the Queen’s grandchildren participated in the tribute. Royals from other countries such as Spain, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the Netherlands, Sweden and several other nations were also present.

One of the first to confirm his presence was US President Joe Biden. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and First Lady Michelle arrived at around 6:45 am (GMT) at Westminster Abbey.

The final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II also featured hundreds of national leaders from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, Africa and Asia.